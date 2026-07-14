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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts

Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts

Kushal Tandon reflected on his past relationship with Gauahar Khan during a candid conversation with Sohail Khan on Alliance. With Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar present, the exchange stood out for its honesty, maturity and mutual respect.

Alliance (Photo: X)
Alliance (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 18:11 IST

Alliance: Reality show Alliance witnessed an unexpectedly emotional moment when actor Kushal Tandon spoke about his past relationship with Gauahar Khan during a conversation with Sohail Khan. What made the exchange particularly noteworthy was that Gauahar’s husband, Zaid Darbar, was also present. In the latest episode, Kushal asked Sohail, “Aapko meri aur iski history pata hai na?” gesturing towards Zaid. When Sohail admitted he was unaware, Kushal candidly replied, “Once, I was in love with a girl; he is married to that girl.”

The remark referred to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal dated after the two met on Bigg Boss 7 more than a decade ago.

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Zaid Darbar’s response earns praise

Rather than making the conversation uncomfortable, it turned into a moment of mutual respect. Sohail Khan applauded both Kushal and Zaid for handling the situation with maturity. Zaid, too, responded warmly, revealing that Gauahar has always spoken highly of her former partner.

“Woh bahut achha insaan hai, Zaid,” he recalled Gauahar telling him, adding that the past never affected their relationship. Zaid also spoke about his present life with Gauahar, saying the two have built a happy family together and are now parents to two children.

Watch the video here:

A look back at Kushal and Gauahar’s relationship

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan first met during Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013, where their romance became one of the most talked-about relationships of the season. The couple continued dating after the show before parting ways in October 2014. Years later, Gauahar married choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar in an intimate nikah ceremony in Mumbai on December 25, 2020. The couple has since welcomed two children.

The conversation on Alliance has drawn attention online, with many viewers praising both Kushal and Zaid for addressing a sensitive chapter from the past with grace rather than awkwardness.

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Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts
Tags: Gauahar KhanKushal TandonZaid Darbar

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Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts

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Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts
Alliance: Kushal Tandon Opens Up About Ex Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s Response Wins Hearts
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