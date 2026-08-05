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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals

Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals

Prime Video's daily reality juggernaut Alliance delivered its most ruthless episode yet as the race for the semi-finals hit absolute fever pitch. Tasked as the secret Traitor, Kushal Tandon executed a masterclass in deception—bluffing his way to victory while wiping out four major players, including heavyweights Sohail Khan and Arsalan Goni.

Kushal Tandon, Image Credits- X
Kushal Tandon, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 19:26 IST

Alliance fever has just reached an all time high with the recent episode and Kushal taking out four people out of the house in a single sweep. In an episode filled with drama, anxiety, eliminations and a lot of suspense, Kushal emerged as the sole victor with his calculating gameplay and sharp wit.

By the time all the chaos settled in the headquarters, big names including Sohail Khan were eliminated from the game, leaving the entire landscape for the semi-finals changed and it will be the correct thing to say no one saw this coming.

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Even before the chaos created by the Traitors began, tension was high within the house with regards to semi-final selection. Due to deadlock among the Kings and Warriors about which contestants deserved semi-finals slots, existing contestant Aly Goni had no choice but to become the deciding voice.

Using a practical approach, Aly gave the second semi-final slot to Kings alliance contestant Ruhee Dosani. Despite the quick reaction to the decision, in the form of a passionate fight for Niti Taylor’s skills on the game show from Zaid Darbar, Vanshaj Singh stood his ground and insisted he was given his slot due to sheer endurance rather than out of favor.

It is however in the case of the Hunters alliance where the real tragedy unfolded. Due to yet another deadlock, Aly was forced to take up an emotional decision of choosing either his brother Arsalan Goni or the existing veteran star Sohail Khan. As a result of the emotional conflict, movie star Daisy Shah had to leave the headquarters with a heartbreaking goodbye.

The Traitor’s Gambit: How Kushal Tandon Outsmarted Everyone



No sooner had the house adjusted to Daisy’s absence than host Kunal Kemmu, along with a few guest disruptors including Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Kullu, and Krystle D’Souza, sprung the ultimate plot twist known as the Traitors Challenge.

Kushal Tandon, selected secretly as the Traitor following a fan poll, was asked to play the game in the open without arousing any suspicion. And if he succeeded in doing so until the completion of that round, he would immediately win a spot in the semi-finals—along with the automatic elimination of his “murdered” opponents at headquarters.

But what ensued was a case of textbook misdirection, as even after preparing secret code signals with Zaid, Sohail, and Vanshaj, Kushal moved fast to “murder” Zaid first in order to cause utter mayhem in the house. In the ensuing wave of paranoia, the Innocents wrongly zeroed in on Bali as the prime suspect, while Kushal played the role of an innocent bystander to perfection.

By the time the reveal hit, Kushal walked away victorious, claiming the fourth semi-final spot while sending four contestants packing in a single blow:

  • Sohail Khan

  • Arsalan Goni

  • Vanshaj Singh

  • Agu Stanley

The Semi-Finals Are Set: Who Wins The Ultimate Crown?

The ruthless plan from Kushal ensures that there are no people left in the headquarters and completely changes the dynamics going into the final round. The official semi-finals line-up is Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, Kushal Tandon, and Ruhee Dosani, with Aly Goni already waiting at the other end.

With her clear advantage, Mini chose to have Kushal as her opponent in the semi-finals and set up a psychological battle for both of the players who are amongst the shrewdest in terms of mind games in this season. While on the other hand, Niti and Ruhee will fight their way to the final with one another.

In a game where loyalty was supposed to be currency, Kushal Tandon showed that it’s ruthlessness which earns you the right to win the trophy.

ALSO READ: Musafir Cafe Season 2 Confirmed! Will Chander Choose Sudha Or Preeti After That Cliffhanger?

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Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals

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Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals
Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals
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