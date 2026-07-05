Alliance: Niti Taylor Opens Up About Surviving An Abusive Relationship, Says Ex Burnt Her With A Cigarette

Alliance: Television actor Niti Taylor has spoken candidly about surviving an abusive relationship, revealing that she endured both physical and emotional abuse at the hands of a former boyfriend during her younger years. The actor made the revelation during a conversation with Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya on Prime Video’s reality series Alliance. Recalling the traumatic experience, Niti said her former partner had once burnt her with a cigarette, leaving behind a permanent scar.

Pointing to the mark on her body, she shared, “My ex-boyfriend once burnt me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic. One night he went mad. It was his birthday. It was bad. Then he slapped me, and I just said, ‘Goodbye, see you.’” Looking back, Niti admitted that she was very young at the time and struggled to recognise the warning signs. “I was just a kid then. When you’re vulnerable, you don’t always judge people’s character properly,” she added.

Finding The Courage To Leave

Although Niti did not reveal the identity of her former partner, her account struck a chord with viewers online, with many praising her for speaking openly about a subject that often remains hidden behind closed doors. Her comments also underline a reality that experts frequently highlight: abusive relationships are not always easy to identify in the beginning, especially for young people navigating their first serious relationships. Survivors often speak about manipulation, fear and emotional dependence before physical violence becomes visible.

By sharing her story publicly, Niti joins a growing number of celebrities who have used their platforms to encourage conversations around toxic relationships, consent and emotional well-being.

A Look At Niti Taylor’s Personal Life

Niti got engaged to Parikshit Bawa in August 2019, and the couple married in a private ceremony on August 13, 2020. Last year, rumours of trouble in their marriage surfaced online after fans noticed changes in their social media activity. Addressing the speculation without confirming or denying it, the actor had said, “When you don’t react, that’s the answer. If nothing is happening, you’re not going to give any justification.”

She has since largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

From Teenage Debut To Television Favourite

Niti Taylor began acting at just 15, making her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. However, it was her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Parth Samthaan that turned her into one of television’s most recognisable faces. The show’s popularity made the duo fan favourites and established Niti as a leading name in youth entertainment. Over the years, she has appeared in shows including Ghulaam, Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, besides participating in reality television such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

She is currently seen on Prime Video’s reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, where contestants navigate shifting alliances and strategic gameplay. While the competition continues to generate buzz, it was Niti’s emotional revelation that became one of the show’s most talked-about moments.