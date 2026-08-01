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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug

Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised contestants and viewers alike by entering the sets of Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance. The newly released promo highlights an emotional reunion between Salman and his younger brother Sohail Khan during the show's intense finale week.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in Alliance, Image Credits- X
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in Alliance, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 19:42 IST

The entire Alliance household came to a standstill when Salman Khan made an unannounced entry to sets of Amazon Prime Video’s reality show to show support to his younger brother Sohail Khan. Sohail Khan who entered the house as a wild card has managed to fight his way to the top finale contestants. The entire atmosphere turned emotional when Salman Khan entered and hugged his younger brother who almost turned teary. The newly uploaded promo shows the emotional moment shared between the two brothers and all the fans are now currently waiting eagerly for the next episode to watch the entire conversation and not just the promo.

What happened during Salman Khan’s surprise entry on Alliance?

Wearing a fashionable all-denim costume complete with a cowboy hat, Salman Khan entered the Alliance show premises without prior announcement, leaving other housemates such as Mini Mathur and Agu Stanley dumbfounded.

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In the recently launched promo video, the main focus lies on Salman walking towards a flabbergasted Sohail. Offering a warm embrace to his little brother, Salman wrapped his arms around him in a loving hug.



“Kya bhai!” — Salman Khan greeting Sohail Khan on Alliance

Why does Salman Khan’s appearance on Alliance mark a rare TV moment?

While Salman Khan has been hosting the TV show Bigg Boss for more than ten years, his participation in Alliance is entirely a new precedent for Indian reality television shows, where Salman Khan appears not as a bossy host, strict jury member or famous person advertising a theatrical film that will be released soon. 

As was observed by people of the entertainment industry and his fans, although his schedule is rather tight, Salman still managed to visit the office of the show in Mumbai and encourage Sohail just before the final episode of the program. It came as a great moral support for Sohail who endured a difficult stage with changing alliances and eliminations.

How has Sohail Khan’s journey unfolded on the Prime Video reality show?

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance has become one of the most talked about reality shows at the time with all the people talking about the in-house dramas and strategies. Sohail Khan who joined the show as a wild-card was quick to win over the audience with his calm personality and candid talks about his personal life.

The show picked up heat when Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh also joined as a fellow wild card. During the exit of Seema from the house, Sohail was given a wakeup call from her ex-partner to be more active as just the calm demeanour might not be enough to win the entire show and now Salman Khan coming to show his support for his brother in the finale might be the push Sohail needed in the finale week.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

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Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug
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Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug
Alliance Promo: Salman Khan’s Surprise Entry Leaves Sohail Khan Emotional; Brothers Share Heartwarming Hug
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