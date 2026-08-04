Alliance: Salman Khan Reveals 16 Kg Weight Loss After Viral Video Sparks Fan Concern, Leaves Sohail Khan Stunned

Alliance: Salman Khan has a way of turning even a family visit into a talking point. The superstar recently entered Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance to support his brother Sohail Khan as the reality show heads into its finale week. But it was an unexpected revelation about Salman’s weight loss that quickly became the highlight of his appearance.

In a clip circulating on social media, Salman told Sohail that he had lost weight. Sohail responded by showing off his abs and revealing that he was down 12 kg. Salman then casually revealed that his own weight loss stood at 16 kg, leaving the contestants visibly surprised.

Salman Khan’s 16 Kg Weight Loss Steals The Spotlight

The revelation comes amid growing attention around Salman’s recent appearance at an official Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) event in Mumbai. Videos from the event had sparked discussion online, with some social media users expressing concern about the actor’s appearance.

Salman has not publicly detailed the reason behind his latest weight change, making his brief comment on Alliance one of the few recent updates about his physical transformation.

Watch The Video Here

Salman Khan : You lost weight Sohail Khan : 12 kg#SalmanKhan : I’m down to 16 kg Everyone in the alliance is shocked pic.twitter.com/qUCSzIwHen — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 3, 2026

Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Riteish Deshmukh

The episode also featured a lighter moment when Salman appeared to tease Riteish Deshmukh, who hosts Lock Upp. While speaking to Sohail and the contestants, Salman joked that Riteish’s job could be in danger, although the promo did not reveal the context behind the remark.

Salman and Riteish share a cordial equation, with Salman also set to appear in Riteish’s directorial venture Raja Shivaji.

Why Did Salman Khan Enter Alliance?

Sohail’s journey on Alliance has attracted considerable attention, particularly after his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh also appeared on the show. As Sohail reached the finale week, Salman made an unusual appearance, not as a host or special celebrity guest, but as a brother cheering him on.

For an actor so closely associated with reality television through Bigg Boss, seeing Salman on the other side of the format offered viewers a different glimpse of the superstar.