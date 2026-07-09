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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’

Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh are set to reunite on The Alliance years after their divorce. In a new promo, the actor made a candid statement about their marriage, leaving Seema and fellow contestants visibly emotional.

Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility for Divorce (Photo: X)
Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility for Divorce (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 14:39 IST

Years after ending their marriage, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh are set to share the screen once again. The former couple will reunite on Prime Video’s reality series The Alliance, where Sohail entered the competition earlier, while Seema joins later as a wildcard contestant. Ahead of her entry, the makers released a new promo that has quickly gone viral. The clip captures an emotional moment between the former couple, with Sohail making a heartfelt remark about their relationship that has resonated with viewers.

Sohail’s Statement Wins Hearts

As host Kunal Kemmu welcomed Seema onto the show, he asked Sohail how he felt about seeing his former wife enter the competition.  Responding with a smile, Sohail said, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

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The statement was met with applause from the contestants, while Seema appeared briefly speechless before smiling. The promo has since sparked conversations online, with many social media users praising Sohail for publicly acknowledging his role in the breakdown of their marriage.

Watch The Video

Seema Says the Reunion Was Planned

Speaking to Filmygyan, Seema clarified that their reunion on the reality show did not come as a surprise. According to her, both were aware they would be appearing on the show together. Asked about what viewers could expect from their equation, she joked, “Hopefully we’ll be in an alliance. We are in an alliance whether we like it or not.”

She also revealed the advice Sohail gave her before entering the competition. “He told me, ‘Just be yourself and don’t get bullied.’ I told him, ‘I don’t need to get bullied. You are there.'” Seema further shared that their younger son, Yohan, played an important role in convincing both parents to participate in the show.

A Relationship That Continues Beyond Divorce

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 after eloping and remained together for over two decades before officially divorcing in 2022. Their separation became public through Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where Seema openly discussed the changes in their relationship. The former couple shares two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and continues to co-parent them despite parting ways.

Their reunion on The Alliance marks the first time they will appear together on a reality show since their divorce. Going by the latest promo, viewers can expect candid conversations, emotional moments and a glimpse into the bond they continue to share even after the end of their marriage.

ALSO READ: Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’
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Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’

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Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’
Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’
Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’
Alliance: Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Enters As Wildcard, Says, ‘I’ll Take The Onus’

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