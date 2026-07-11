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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Uorfi Javed has reacted strongly to sister Dolly Javed's eviction from The Alliance. The reality star slammed fellow contestant Riva Kishan on social media, accusing her of contradicting her own words after voting Dolly out of the game.

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 19:00 IST

Dolly Javed’s exit from Prime Video’s reality show The Alliance has triggered fresh drama outside the house, with her sister Uorfi Javed publicly criticising contestant Riva Kishan over the elimination. Taking to Instagram Stories, Uorfi shared a clip from the show in which Riva is seen speaking positively about Dolly, saying she deserved to stay in the competition and acknowledging the bond they had built inside the house.

However, Uorfi pointed out that despite those remarks, Riva ultimately voted to eliminate Dolly during the alliance round.

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Why did Uorfi call Riva Kishan a ‘snake’?

Reacting to what she described as contradictory behaviour, Uorfi didn’t hold back. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Pichle janam mein saanp thi kya?” (Were you a snake in your previous life?)

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Dolly also reposted the moment on social media, adding, “I see a snake,” accompanied by multiple snake emojis. The exchange has quickly gained traction online, with fans debating whether Riva’s vote was a strategic move or a betrayal of her friendship with Dolly.

Dolly Javed’s journey on the show

Although her stint on The Alliance was brief, Dolly emerged as one of the season’s most outspoken contestants. She frequently challenged fellow contestant Kushal Tandon during arguments and accused him of displaying misogynistic behaviour and attempting to dominate conversations inside the house. Despite repeated confrontations, Dolly maintained her stand and often said she came from a family of strong women who refused to stay silent in the face of disrespect.

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Her elimination reportedly came after Kushal Tandon’s alliance gained the numbers needed to vote her out, bringing an abrupt end to her journey in the competition.

Social media weighs in

Uorfi’s comments have added another layer of intrigue to the reality show, with viewers divided over Riva Kishan’s decision. While some defended the vote as part of the game’s strategy, others agreed with Uorfi that Riva’s actions did not match her earlier praise for Dolly.

As The Alliance progresses with new wildcard entries and shifting alliances, the drama appears to be extending well beyond the walls of the house.

ALSO READ: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

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Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’
Tags: allianceDolly JavedRiva Kishanuorfi javed

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Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

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Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

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Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’
Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’
Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’
Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

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