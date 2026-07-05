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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

The reality TV contestant accused Kushal Tandon of playing a “double game,” reflected on the heated confrontation that dominated the show, explained why he chose Alliance over Lock Upp 2, and teased that his journey may not be over just yet.

Vanshaj Singh - Kushal Tandon (photo: X)
Vanshaj Singh - Kushal Tandon (photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 18:26 IST

Content creator Vanshaj Singh’s stint on Prime Video’s Alliance may have ended earlier than expected, but the contestant insists his exit was anything but accidental. Widely considered one of the strongest players in the competition, Vanshaj believes he became a target because of his independent gameplay and refusal to follow the majority. Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Vanshaj claimed his fellow contestants deliberately came together to vote him out.

He said, “I was voted out because I’m a strong player. I never followed anyone blindly. I always spoke my mind and stood by what I believed was right. I also had genuine bonds inside the house. The people who constantly fought with me got together the night before, planned everything and eliminated me. That itself proves how much of a threat they thought I was.”

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His eviction marks the second early exit of his reality television journey after previously becoming the first contestant to leave The 50.

Vanshaj Accuses Kushal Tandon of Playing a ‘Double Game’

One of the biggest talking points of Alliance has been Vanshaj’s explosive clash with actor Kushal Tandon. During the confrontation, Kushal threatened to hit Vanshaj, only to be immediately stopped by host Kunal Kemmu, who reminded contestants that violence would not be tolerated.

Looking back at the incident, Vanshaj alleged that Kushal was trying to manipulate the game behind the scenes. He said, “I was never intimidated. Kushal told me just a day before my elimination, ‘I won’t target you if you don’t target me.’ At the same time, he was planning how to get me out. That is what I call playing a double game.”

He added that threats often come from people who have run out of arguments. “When someone starts abusing or threatening you, it only shows they’ve lost the conversation. Kushal has a very fragile ego. The moment someone disagrees with him, he loses control.” Vanshaj also claimed that several contestants were unwilling to challenge stronger personalities inside the house and preferred to stay silent rather than take independent stands.

What He Learnt From Ravi Kishan

While his equation with several contestants turned sour, Vanshaj had only good things to say about veteran actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who exited the show voluntarily to resume his parliamentary responsibilities. Calling him one of the most genuine people in the house, Vanshaj said Ravi patiently listened to him and even encouraged him to guide his daughter, Rivva Kishan, through the game.

However, he admitted that things did not work out with Rivva. “I never treated Ravi ji and Rivva as a package. I always encouraged her to play her own game because I felt Ravi ji himself would be proud if she made independent decisions.”

Why He Chose Alliance Over Lock Upp

With Alliance and Lock Upp Season 2 launching around the same time, Vanshaj revealed why he preferred Prime Video’s strategy-driven reality format. “I wanted a show that rewards gameplay and strategy rather than unnecessary drama. Alliance focuses on alliances, planning and decision-making, and I felt that suited my personality much better,” he explained.

He also confirmed that while there were initial conversations with the makers of Lock Upp 2, nothing eventually materialised.

‘My Journey Isn’t Over Yet’

Although he has been eliminated, Vanshaj hinted that audiences may not have seen the last of him. When asked whether he would participate in another reality show despite two early exits, he responded confidently. “Absolutely. I enjoy reality television. And I’m not done with Alliance yet. I’m going back; my journey is still not over.”

The statement has sparked speculation among viewers about a possible wildcard return or a surprise twist in the Prime Video reality series, which continues to rely heavily on shifting loyalties, strategic alliances and unexpected eliminations.

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Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit
Tags: allianceAlliance Prime VideoKushal TandonVanshaj Singh

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Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

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Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit
Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit
Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit
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