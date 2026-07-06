Alliance Wildcard Entry: Aly Goni And Seema Sajdeh Rumoured To Join Prime Video Reality Show, New Twists Ahead

Prime Video’s Alliance has kept viewers hooked with its constant twists, unexpected alliances, and heated rivalries. Ever since the house got divided into two major groups, the competition has become even more intense. While one side includes experienced names like Kushal Tandon, Nikhil Chinapa, and Mini Mathur, the other is led by the younger Gen Z contestants. Now, fresh reports suggest that the reality show may soon get even more exciting with the addition of two new wildcard contestants.

Reports hint at two new wildcard contestants

According to Reality Scoop, Alliance could soon welcome two more wildcard contestants. After Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley, and Vriddhi Patwa entered the show as wildcard participants, reports now claim that actor Aly Goni and celebrity fashion designer Seema Sajdeh are likely to join the competition.

However, it is important to note that neither Prime Video nor the two rumoured contestants has officially confirmed the news. For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Will Aly Goni enter the Alliance house?

If the reports turn out to be true, Aly Goni could bring plenty of experience to the game. He first gained popularity after appearing in Splitsvilla 5 and later became a household name with his role as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Apart from acting, Aly has built a strong fan following through reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and Laughter Chefs 3. His experience in competitive reality television could make him a strong player inside the Alliance house.

Seema Sajdeh may make her reality competition debut

Another name making headlines is Seema Sajdeh. The celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur became widely known through Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is now titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Although Seema has often been in the spotlight because of her personal life, she has never participated in a competitive reality show. If the rumours are true, Alliance will mark her first appearance in this format, making her entry one to watch.

The game inside Alliance keeps changing

The competition inside Alliance has remained unpredictable from the very beginning. The show currently features four teams, Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters. Frequent twists, changing alliances, and wildcard entries have kept contestants on their toes, with team combinations changing regularly.

These unexpected developments have made it difficult for contestants to feel secure, as every new twist has the potential to completely change the game’s direction.

Contestants who have already exited the show

So far, Ravi Kishan has exited Alliance because of his professional commitments. Meanwhile, Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be evicted from the reality show.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video. The reality show follows a 42-episode format, with fresh episodes releasing every day at 12 pm IST. Whether Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh actually enter the house remains to be seen. Until an official confirmation arrives, the speculation has certainly added another layer of excitement for viewers eagerly following every twist in Alliance.