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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

Mini Mathur has emerged as the winner of Prime Video’s The Alliance, defeating Aly Goni in a competitive finale. Ruhee Dosani and Kushal Tandon also made it to the final stages of the reality show.

Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy (Photo:X)
Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 12:26 IST

Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur has done it. After weeks of alliances, shifting loyalties, high-pressure tasks and strategic gameplay, the television host has emerged as the winner of Prime Video’s The Alliance. Mini lifted the inaugural trophy after making her way through a finale that tested not just physical strength but also strategy, relationships and her ability to stay composed under pressure.

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Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale
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Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

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Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

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Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale
Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale
Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale
Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

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