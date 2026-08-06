Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale

Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur has done it. After weeks of alliances, shifting loyalties, high-pressure tasks and strategic gameplay, the television host has emerged as the winner of Prime Video’s The Alliance. Mini lifted the inaugural trophy after making her way through a finale that tested not just physical strength but also strategy, relationships and her ability to stay composed under pressure.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.