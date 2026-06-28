Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

Prime Video’s new reality show Alliance delivered an unexpected viral moment in its very first episode when Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon came face-to-face on television for the first time. Zaid later admitted he was “very nervous” before the meeting, while Kushal said he understood the emotions involved.

Gauahar Khan’s Husband Zaid Darbar Meets Her Ex (Photo: X)
Gauahar Khan’s Husband Zaid Darbar Meets Her Ex (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 18:17 IST

Prime Video’s new social-strategy reality show, Alliance, premiered with arguments, betrayals, and shifting loyalties, but the moment that dominated online conversations came from something far more personal. For the first time on television, Zaid Darbar, husband of actor Gauahar Khan, came face-to-face with Gauahar’s former boyfriend, actor Kushal Tandon. The brief interaction carried years of history, making it one of the most talked-about scenes from the premiere episode.

Zaid Darbar Admits He Was Nervous Before Kushal’s Entry

Even before Kushal entered the house, fellow contestants sensed the tension. In a confessional, actor Daisy Shah admitted she expected “fireworks” because both Zaid and Kushal were part of the cast.

You Might Be Interested In

Zaid later revealed that he had been overthinking the meeting. “Main bahut hi nervous tha. Dimaag se ke kya hoga, kya nahi hoga, kaun kaise react karega.” Translated, he said he was extremely nervous and kept wondering what would happen and how everyone would react.

How Did Kushal Tandon React?

When the two finally met, the interaction remained surprisingly calm and respectful. Kushal acknowledged the situation without making it uncomfortable. “Zaid is a very gentle boy, but mein uske emotions samajhta hoon.” The mature exchange quickly became a talking point among viewers, many of whom expected a far more dramatic confrontation.

What Is The History Between Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon?

For viewers unfamiliar with the backstory, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were among television’s most popular celebrity couples during the Bigg Boss era. They dated for several years before parting ways in 2016.

Gauahar later married choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and the couple has since frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

What Else Happened in Alliance’s Premiere?

The episode was packed with strategy and conflict. A kitchen disagreement between Mini Mathur and Sabby Suri left Sabby emotional, while the Hunters alliance eventually nominated one of their own after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard. Another major flashpoint came during the first task, where Kushal Tandon and influencer Vanshaj Singh clashed over team strategy. The argument escalated after Kushal called him “beta,” prompting Vanshaj to respond with “babu.”

Interestingly, the two later attempted to patch things up with a private conversation and a hug, although Vanshaj later admitted he would “destroy” Kushal’s alliance from within if given the chance.

About Alliance 

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a social-strategy reality show featuring 16 celebrities living inside a mysterious headquarters known as “The System.” Contestants are divided into teams and must survive physical challenges while building alliances, managing trust, and making difficult strategic decisions.

The cast includes Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Awez Darbar, Uorfi Javed, Daisy Shah, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Arsalan Goni, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, among others.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show
Tags: allianceGauahar KhanKushal TandonZaid Darbar

RELATED News

Why Did Ravi Kishan Wait 34 Years For Stardom? Actor Opens Up About His Journey From Rejection To Success

What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert

Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know

What Did Huma Qureshi Say After Watching Yash’s Toxic? Her Review Will Excite Fans

LATEST NEWS

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India Left Stunned As Ireland Script History With Thrilling One Run Win To Seal T20 Series

Speeding SUV Hits Reversing Car on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Four Family Members Killed

Ben Stokes Announces Shock International Retirement During ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Weeks After Nightclub Controversy

Tragedy in France: 11 Killed as Civilian Plane Crashes in France; Emergency Teams Respond

Can Syria Replace Israel in Fight Against Hezbollah? Trump’s Proposal Sparks Fresh Debate

What Did Huma Qureshi Say After Watching Yash’s Toxic? Her Review Will Excite Fans

Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Near Ras Tanura Leaves 14 Dead; Investigations Underway

Who Is Anirudh Ravichander’s Bride? Family Finally Confirms Marriage Rumours

Netflix’s New Sign-In Rule Explained: Why Every Profile Now Requires Its Own Email Address And Why Users Are Upset

Illegal Off-Roading in Ladakh: Four Tourists Fined Rs 50,000 Each Under Wildlife Act

Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show
Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show
Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show
Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

QUICK LINKS