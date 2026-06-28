Alliance: Zaid Darbar Finally Meets Gauahar Khan’s Ex Kushal Tandon On Camera; His Confession Steals The Show

Prime Video’s new social-strategy reality show, Alliance, premiered with arguments, betrayals, and shifting loyalties, but the moment that dominated online conversations came from something far more personal. For the first time on television, Zaid Darbar, husband of actor Gauahar Khan, came face-to-face with Gauahar’s former boyfriend, actor Kushal Tandon. The brief interaction carried years of history, making it one of the most talked-about scenes from the premiere episode.

Zaid Darbar Admits He Was Nervous Before Kushal’s Entry

Even before Kushal entered the house, fellow contestants sensed the tension. In a confessional, actor Daisy Shah admitted she expected “fireworks” because both Zaid and Kushal were part of the cast.

Zaid later revealed that he had been overthinking the meeting. “Main bahut hi nervous tha. Dimaag se ke kya hoga, kya nahi hoga, kaun kaise react karega.” Translated, he said he was extremely nervous and kept wondering what would happen and how everyone would react.

How Did Kushal Tandon React?

When the two finally met, the interaction remained surprisingly calm and respectful. Kushal acknowledged the situation without making it uncomfortable. “Zaid is a very gentle boy, but mein uske emotions samajhta hoon.” The mature exchange quickly became a talking point among viewers, many of whom expected a far more dramatic confrontation.

What Is The History Between Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon?

For viewers unfamiliar with the backstory, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were among television’s most popular celebrity couples during the Bigg Boss era. They dated for several years before parting ways in 2016.

Gauahar later married choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and the couple has since frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

What Else Happened in Alliance’s Premiere?

The episode was packed with strategy and conflict. A kitchen disagreement between Mini Mathur and Sabby Suri left Sabby emotional, while the Hunters alliance eventually nominated one of their own after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard. Another major flashpoint came during the first task, where Kushal Tandon and influencer Vanshaj Singh clashed over team strategy. The argument escalated after Kushal called him “beta,” prompting Vanshaj to respond with “babu.”

Interestingly, the two later attempted to patch things up with a private conversation and a hug, although Vanshaj later admitted he would “destroy” Kushal’s alliance from within if given the chance.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a social-strategy reality show featuring 16 celebrities living inside a mysterious headquarters known as “The System.” Contestants are divided into teams and must survive physical challenges while building alliances, managing trust, and making difficult strategic decisions.

The cast includes Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Awez Darbar, Uorfi Javed, Daisy Shah, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Arsalan Goni, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, among others.

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