Alliance: Zareen Khan Backs Dolly Javed In Kushal Tandon Row, Calls Out ‘Chauvinistic Behaviour’

Alliance: The growing feud between Dolly Javed and Kushal Tandon on Alliance has found support beyond the reality show’s walls. Actress Zareen Khan has publicly backed Dolly, applauding her for standing up to what she described as “chauvinistic behaviour.”

Sharing a note on her Instagram Stories, Zareen praised Dolly’s confidence and questioned why other contestants had remained silent during the ongoing conflict. “Kudos to Dolly Javved for not tolerating the bad attitude and chauvinistic behaviour of a fellow male contestant (Kushal Tandon). Wonder why and how the others are quietly taking it all. More power to you, girl. Main toh fan ho gayi tumhari,” she wrote.

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many viewers weighing in on the heated exchange that has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

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Uorfi Javed also defended her sister

Zareen’s support comes just a day after Uorfi Javed publicly criticised Kushal Tandon over his behaviour on the show. Calling him “entitled,” Uorfi alleged that Kushal expected others to agree with him and behaved as though he was in charge of the game. She also praised Dolly for refusing to be intimidated and for standing her ground during confrontations inside the house.

The siblings’ supporters have since rallied behind Dolly on social media, while others continue to debate the dynamics between the contestants.

Dolly’s emotional revelation changed the conversation

The controversy follows an emotional episode of Alliance in which Dolly Javed spoke about her difficult childhood. During Episode 14, she alleged that her father abandoned the family and subjected her mother and daughters to years of verbal abuse. Dolly claimed that he used deeply offensive slurs against them while recounting the hardships they endured growing up. Her emotional confession received widespread attention online, with many viewers expressing sympathy and admiration for her resilience.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a strategy-based reality series where contestants compete in teams while navigating changing loyalties, shifting alliances and personal rivalries. The current season features contestants including Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley and Vriddhi Patwa.

With celebrities increasingly weighing in on the show’s conflicts, the Dolly Javed-Kushal Tandon row has become one of the season’s biggest talking points, both inside the house and across social media.