Allu Arjun 8th wedding anniversary: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun shared an adorable picture with wife Sneha Reddy on his 8th wedding anniversary. The photo which Allu Arjun shared today is from their wedding album and showcases the lovely couple exchanging promises as per the Telugu customs. All Arjun captioned the photo with a heart emoticon and wrote '8 years'.

Allu Arjun 8th wedding anniversary: On his 8th wedding anniversary, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun shared an adorable photo with his wife Sneha on photosharing site Instagram. The actor who is known for his acting skills and action is a very kind person in real life and March 6 is an unforgettable day for him. * years ago in 2011 he got married to Sneha Reddy and have 2 kids Allu Ayyan and Allu Arha.

The photo which Allu Arjun shared today is from their wedding album and showcases the lovely couple exchanging promises as per the Telugu customs. All Arjun captioned the photo with a heart emoticon and wrote ‘8 years’.

The close aids to Allu Arjun narrated the love story of the lovely couple saying both of them fell in love at first sight at a common friend’s wedding. But Allu Arjun got Sneha’s number from a friend after a few months from one of her friends. Then both started texting and meeting each other and years later they decided to tie the wedding knot.

But it was not so easy as Sneha Reddy’s father had rejected Allu at first. Later Arjun and Sneha managed to convince their families and got happily married.

