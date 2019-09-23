Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun'starrer is going to be out with its music very soon says the music composer of the film, the drama film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to release by next year in January 2020.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an upcoming film of Allu Arjun and will star other actors like Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, and Pooja Hegde, who will be playing vital roles in the film. Pooja Hegde is going to play the role opposite Allu Arjun.

The music composer of the film Thaman tweeted by saying the unplugged music of the film will be out soon, the day everyone was waiting for is finally here and the team of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is super excited. The music of the film will be out soon as it has started filming the unplugged one as the tweet reads let’s start the music.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will mark the Allu Arjun’s second film with Pooja Hegde. This film will have Sushant as Allu Arjun’s brother says reports and Nivetha will be playing the role of Allu’s sister.

The first look of the film was released on Independence day. The film will mark the third time collaboration of the director Satyamurthy and actor Julai. The film is produced by the production house Geetha Arts and the announcement of the film was also made by Geetha Arts.

The day U guyS all have been Waiting for

& The whole team of #AlaVaikunthapurramloo r very excited about thiS !!

My love to my director #Trivikram sir

My hero @alluarjun brother @haarikahassine @GeethaArts

For the great support ♥️#avplunplugged

Let’s start the music 🎹

♥️ pic.twitter.com/UZSXQMOosG — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 23, 2019

Allu Arjun also tweeted his first look of the film in which he was wearing a striped T-shirt and a gamcha over it and the glimpse made it clear that this film is going to be a blockbuster.

Tabu and Jayaram will have a vital role in the film and the actor Sathyaraj will be playing the role of Allu’s grandfather, his role is promising and will be marking his meaty performance with it.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is written and directed by Travikaram Srinivas. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam and has a budget of 75 crores. The film is slated to release next year in January 2020.

