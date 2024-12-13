Allu Arjun Arrested: What Are The Charges Against Pushpa 2 Star In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case?

Based on a complaint from the victim's family, the Hyderabad police registered a case under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident claimed the life of a fan, Revathi, and left her 13-year-old son, Sreethej, hospitalized due to suffocation.

A video showing the actor being escorted in a police vehicle has gone viral online.

Stampede During Pushpa 2 Premiere

The stampede occurred when Allu Arjun made an unannounced visit to the theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. His unexpected arrival led to a massive influx of fans attempting to enter the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The chaos resulted in a fatal tragedy, prompting the Hyderabad police to take action against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management for their alleged role in the incident.

What Are The Charges Against Allu Arjun?

Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, the Hyderabad police registered a case under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station. These charges, related to culpable negligence, carry potential penalties ranging from one to ten years of imprisonment.

Prior to Allu Arjun’s arrest, the police detained three individuals connected to the theatre’s management: Sandhya Theatre partner M. Sandeep, manager M. Nagaraju, and balcony in-charge G. Vijay Chander. On Thursday, Arjun had reportedly sought the cancellation of the FIR filed against him.

Allu Arjun was taken to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning regarding the fatal stampede. Authorities are investigating the actor’s involvement and the role of his team in contributing to the chaotic situation.

Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office. As of Thursday, the film has earned over ₹700 crore in India, cementing its status as a blockbuster success.