Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

The recognition comes as a significant moment in the actor’s career, as he continues to deliver compelling roles with unmatched screen presence and dedication.

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024


Superstar Allu Arjun has bagged the first Best Actor Award for his performance in Pushpa 2 at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. The recognition comes as a significant moment in the actor’s career, as he continues to deliver compelling roles with unmatched screen presence and dedication.

In a heartfelt post shared on his official handle, @alluarjun, the actor wrote,

“I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for Pushpa 2 at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans, your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj has resonated deeply with audiences, and this award further solidifies his position as one of Indian cinema’s leading stars.

