Telegu Actor Allu Arjun is all set to step in the Bollywood world with a significant role in the upcoming Kabir Khan's direction 83. Apparently, Allu Arjun is going to play the role of famous cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in this project. Unfortunately, the previous film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu of the handsome actor bombed at the box-office. After the failure of his last film, Allu is being very picky for his next movie.

The talented south Indian actor, Allu Arjun is gearing up to play the role of Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Kabir Khan-directed 83. The cast includes Ranveer Singh in the lead role playing Kapil Dev in the movie. According to the reports, there are many other roles yet to be filled. If all goes well and Allu Arjun plays the significant role of Srikkanth, it will be a big ticket for him to Bollywood. The kind of big opportunity Allu was looking for is finally here.

As per the reports, he is also prepping up to start his journey as a lead in Bollywood now. The reports also say that director Vikram Kumar wants to team up with Allu Arjun for his next untitled project. It is also assumed that the director is considering Samantha to play the female lead in this movie as he recently met the actress and narrated her the story of the movie.

Based on reports, Samantha liked the story and she is so much impressed with the plot that she might sign it soon. Now the makers are looking for another actress as a place for the second female lead is still vacant. They have not come down to any name until now.

