Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun revealed that a Hindi filmmaker postponed their film’s release to avoid clashing with Pushpa 2. He thanked them for their support and admiration.

Hyderabad witnessed a grand success meet for Pushpa 2 on February 8, with Allu Arjun and his team celebrating the film’s triumph. Addressing the audience, the superstar acknowledged a Hindi filmmaker for shifting their film’s release date to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2.

Although he did not mention any names, fans quickly speculated that he was referring to Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters on December 6.

"I called up another film makers of Bollywood , hindi cinema , I'm not a fan of the word Bollywood , thanks for pushing #Chhaava release to avoid clash with #Pushpa2 " ~ #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/sGnY8mgxhv
— Kapil`ॐ (@iAKsSaviour) February 9, 2025

Allu Arjun’s Personal Call to a Hindi Filmmaker

During the event, Allu Arjun shared that he personally reached out to the filmmaker to discuss the release date. While emphasizing his preference for calling it “Hindi cinema” instead of “Bollywood,” he revealed how the filmmaker responded with admiration for Pushpa 2 and willingly adjusted their release plans.

“I called somebody in Hindi cinema, and they were also supposed to release their film on December 6. They were very accommodative and moved from that date. I personally thanked them, and they said, ‘We’re all fans of Pushpa. If you come, we will make way for it,’” Allu Arjun said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

A Tribute to Fans and Director Sukumar

Allu Arjun dedicated the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2 to his devoted fans, expressing his deep gratitude for their unwavering support. He emphasized that his goal was to make them proud and give them a film they could celebrate.

Acknowledging director Sukumar, he credited him as the creative force behind Pushpa 2, stating that every character was a reflection of Sukumar’s vision. “Sukumar is not just a filmmaker; he is an emotion. He gives meaning to our lives,” Allu Arjun remarked, praising the director’s invaluable contributions to Telugu cinema.

Teasing Pushpa 3

With Pushpa 2 setting new benchmarks, anticipation for Pushpa 3 is already on the rise. Addressing fans’ curiosity, Allu Arjun admitted that neither he nor Sukumar had finalized the direction for the third installment, but he assured that the excitement surrounding it was palpable. “We don’t know what lies ahead, but the energy around Pushpa 3 is incredible,” he said, hinting at the possibility of another cinematic spectacle.

