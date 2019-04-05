Allu Arjun extends wishes to Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has written a letter to Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan and wished them luck on joining Jana Sena. Allu extended his support to both the actors who will be contesting the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh on the JanaSena's ticket.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday wrote a letter to actors Konidela Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan and extended his wishes for joining Jana Sena. Nagendra Babu is the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan and he will be contesting the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh on the JanaSena’s ticket. The party has placed him from Andhra Pradesh’s Narsapuram constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, while Pawan Kalyan will be contesting the Assembly election from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies. Both of the actors will be contesting the polls for the first time. Nagendra Babu is also the younger brother of Telugu actor and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi.

Today Allu Arjun congratulated both the actors and by writing a letter with best wishes. Allu also shared the letter on Instagram, which reads, heartfelt congratulations to Naga Babu for taking the public path to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh. He wished them all the success for their political journey. He added that even he is not physically with them, but he is always in support morally. Allu said that he lends support to both actors and the welfare of society.

“I whole-heartedly extend my best wishes to Pawan Kalyan Garu and Janasena Party for the successful political journey and I hope Pawan Kalyan Garu will surely bring the bright light in the lives of AP,” Allu Arjun in his letter said.

Talking about the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming film. The title of the film is not decided yet and will be released later this year. His other upcoming big project is A Sukumar’s Sandalwood Mafia. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

