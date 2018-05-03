Having done numerous films in Telugu now, Anu now understands the language but feels conscious to speak it. "I will be fluent by next year," she says. "I am happy in Tollywood and I have something special here. It's not that I want to do only Telugu films but I want to do the right films."

She’s not just pretty but talented too and has taken Tollywood by storm. Actress Anu Emmanuel’s latest film ‘Naa Peru Surya’, which is releasing on May 4, will see her opposite top Telugu hero Allu Arjun. Ask her about her role in writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi’s ‘Naa Peru Surya’ and Anu says, “I play Varsha – a girl who is no-nonsense and normal. All her scenes are with Surya (Allu Arjun) in this film. So it’s his character that adds a dimension to hers. The whole film is about Surya’s journey.”

This is the first time that Anu is pairing up with Allu Arjun and she says that she never expected to sign a film with him so early on in her career. “I grew up in the US and I used to watch his films there. I am a crazy fan of his and I didn’t think I would get to act with him! I was excited and nervous when I signed the film. It was a beautiful experience working with Allu Arjun sir. He used to be involved with everything and is passionate and dedicated to what he does. For instance, the eyebrow cut was his suggestion. He also used to give me tips on what to add or improve,” she gushes.

Given that Allu Arjun is an excellent dancer, did she have trouble matching up to his steps? Anu laughs and reveals, “This is the first time that I am actually doing a mass song in my career. And it happened to be with Allu Arjun sir right off the bat! We shot this song the last. Choreographer Prem Rakshith did this song ‘Iraga Iraga’ and my steps weren’t difficult. But it was tough to match up to Allu Arjun’s energy and pace. I really had fun shooting it with him.”

Having done numerous films in Telugu now, Anu now understands the language but feels conscious to speak it. “I will be fluent by next year,” she says. “I am happy in Tollywood and I have something special here. It’s not that I want to do only Telugu films but I want to do the right films.”

So how different will ‘Naa Peru Surya’ be for her career? “That’s a good question. One of the scenes I did in this film made me feel like I’m doing a Hollywood film. I really haven’t got to explore my acting in any film but in this film, I have grown up a little as an actor. This film will be very different for Allu Arjun for sure,” says Anu.

This may be Vakkantham Vamsi’s first film as a director but Anu Emmanuel has full faith in him and the film. “He is the most sensible person I’ve worked with. He wanted every scene to be as natural as possible,” she adds.

As she signs off, Anu says, “I have a gut feeling that this film will do well. I really need a hit. And this film has good content – it’s not just a commercial film but a sensible commercial film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App