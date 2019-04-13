One of the top actors of the Telugu industry Allu Arjun, recently, kickstarted his next project on Saturday with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The project will mark the third collaboration of the actor and the director Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas after films like S/O Satyamurthy and Julayi.

Reports reveal that recently, the actor kickstarted his venture with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday. The hardworking actor will team up with the director Trivikram Srinivas which is tentatively titled AA19. It seems that the actor is very much excited about his upcoming film and recently shared the photos of the pooja ceremony on Twitter.

Reports suggested that Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas will be collaborating for this project for the third time after films like S/O Satyamurthy and Julayi. The duo is best known for impressing the fans with a pack of entertainment in their movies and fans have a high expectation from them.

The film will also feature Pooja Hegde in a female lead role with other stars Satyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and Navdeep in supporting roles. Talking about the technical aspect, the technical team of the film includes PS Vinod who is the cinematographer and Navin Noli is responsible for editing task. Further, Thaman is responsible for composing the music of the film.

Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage and will soon commence with the shooting around April 24, 2019. Allu Arjun first appeared in the film Vijetha in 2001 as a child artist. The actor gained recognition when he appeared in Sukumar’s debut film Arya. The film garnered him various nominations including Filmfare Best Telugu Actor and won the Special Jury award at Nandi Awards.

Till now, the hardworking actors has won five Filmfare Awards in South and two Nandi Awards. Not many people know, Allu also practices photography in his free time. He believes that photography is the only field where he can flaunt his artwork.

