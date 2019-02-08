In his Twitter post, Arjun called Brahmanandam the real Iron Man. Allu added that he was so happy to meet his Kill Bill Pandey who has a strong heart. Arjun and Brahmanandam have featured in several films together, and Race Gurram was one of them. The film success was highly credited to the veteran actor, who just nailed it with his remarkable performance.

Popular actor Allu Arjun recently met veteran Telugu comedian, Brahmanandam, who had recently undergone bypass surgery in Mumbai. Arjun met Brahmanandam at his residence and also shared a glimpse of their meeting via his Twitter handle. One of the most exceptional and skilled actors, Brahmanandam is currently recovering from the surgery. For the last couple of months, he was complaining of pain in chest and was asked to undergo surgery. The actor underwent surgery at the Asian Heart Institute (AHI) in Mumbai.

In his Twitter post, Arjun called Brahmanandam the real Iron Man. Allu added that he was so happy to meet his Kill Bill Pandey who has a strong heart. Arjun and Brahmanandam have featured in several films together, and Race Gurram was one of them. The film success was highly credited to the veteran actor, who just nailed it with his remarkable performance.

Real Iron Man . Man with a strong heart . Funny & Fearless . Soo happy to see my Kill Bill Pandey killing it . 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bYygm84OL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 7, 2019

Soon after the actor posted this picture online, Allu and Brahmanandam fans started extending their wishes to the latter’s speedy recovery. Here are the comments on Arjun’s recent post:

Waiting for Your Combo Anna ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/bUM7TWMu9y — AlluArjun Taruvate Evadina (@AAteoffl) February 7, 2019

Wishing #Brahmanandam garu a very speedy recovery. Very happy to see you both in one frame. 😍😍 — TuhaiMeraStylish🌟™ (@GouseJilaniAA) February 7, 2019

My favorite comedian in the world

Love u #hasyabramhi — Prashant Singh (@Prashant_Jee) February 7, 2019

💕always love you both — Harshil Shah (@Harshil57159511) February 7, 2019

Nice meeting u mr kill bill pandey garu THORAGA brahmanandam GARU Recovery kavali anne korukunthuna 🙏 — TeamAlluArjunArmy (@Alluprashanth9) February 7, 2019

Brahmanandam Kanneganti also holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. He has worked in over 1,000 films so far. Vinodham, Ready, Race Gurram, Manmadhudu, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Dookudu and Baadshah are some of the films featuring him.

