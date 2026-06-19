Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

Allu Arjun, one of the most loved and admired names in Telugu cinema has found himself in the middle of a big legal trouble. The actor known for his role in Pushpa has been summoned by Nampally Court because of an accident that occurred last year when a stampede happened during the screening of Pushpa 2.

One year after the occurrence of the accident, the court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun, who has been identified as Accused No. 11 in the police chargesheet.

The Incident: A Recap

The incident took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. On the occasion of the screening of the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, a huge crowd gathered in the theatre to see Allu Arjun. This led to the tragic occurrence of a stampede in which Revathi, aged 35 years, died, leaving behind her little son.

Why Is Allu Arjun Named as an Accused?

Hyderabad police have charged a total of 23 people, comprising the theatre management, event organizers, and the actor’s own entourage, in a thorough chargesheet. Allu Arjun himself is one of those people charged (A11), owing to the findings of the investigation, which revealed that:

It is claimed by the police that the event lacked any permits, and indeed, police had not granted the permit for the actor to be present at the place, owing to safety reasons.

The investigator’s claim was that the actor attended the event despite there being very risky crowd circumstances and a lack of coordination between the actor and the local authorities.

There was negligence in crowd and security management in this case. The management of the theatre failed to give entry and exit separately for the VIPs.

Current Status and Legal Proceedings

Nampally Court has sent summon to Allu Arjun along with the other names, asking for an appearance in court.

After the incident that happened at the end of 2024, Allu Arjun had been arrested and held for one night in judicial custody until he got released on bail from the Telangana High Court.

It has been made clear that the chargesheet has been filed to ensure accountability in terms of the negligence resulting in the accident and not a presumption of guilt.

Now, the matter is in the trial stage.

Allu Arjun’s Response

Not long after the occurrence of this unfortunate event, an official apology was made by Allu Arjun in which he expressed his sincere regrets. He offered his condolences to the family of the victim and stated that he would contribute financially to them with ₹25 lakh.

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