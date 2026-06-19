LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

Allu Arjun has been summoned by Hyderabad’s Nampally Court to appear on June 22 regarding the 2024 Sandhya Theatre stampede. Read the latest on the ongoing legal case.

Allu Arjun, Image Credits- Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Allu Arjun, Image Credits- Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 14:30 IST

Allu Arjun, one of the most loved and admired names in Telugu cinema has found himself in the middle of a big legal trouble. The actor known for his role in Pushpa has been summoned by Nampally Court because of an accident that occurred last year when a stampede happened during the screening of Pushpa 2.

One year after the occurrence of the accident, the court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun, who has been identified as Accused No. 11 in the police chargesheet.

The Incident: A Recap

The incident took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. On the occasion of the screening of the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, a huge crowd gathered in the theatre to see Allu Arjun. This led to the tragic occurrence of a stampede in which Revathi, aged 35 years, died, leaving behind her little son.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Allu Arjun Named as an Accused?

Hyderabad police have charged a total of 23 people, comprising the theatre management, event organizers, and the actor’s own entourage, in a thorough chargesheet. Allu Arjun himself is one of those people charged (A11), owing to the findings of the investigation, which revealed that:

It is claimed by the police that the event lacked any permits, and indeed, police had not granted the permit for the actor to be present at the place, owing to safety reasons.

The investigator’s claim was that the actor attended the event despite there being very risky crowd circumstances and a lack of coordination between the actor and the local authorities.

There was negligence in crowd and security management in this case. The management of the theatre failed to give entry and exit separately for the VIPs.

Current Status and Legal Proceedings

Nampally Court has sent summon to Allu Arjun along with the other names, asking for an appearance in court.

After the incident that happened at the end of 2024, Allu Arjun had been arrested and held for one night in judicial custody until he got released on bail from the Telangana High Court.

It has been made clear that the chargesheet has been filed to ensure accountability in terms of the negligence resulting in the accident and not a presumption of guilt.

Now, the matter is in the trial stage.

Allu Arjun’s Response

Not long after the occurrence of this unfortunate event, an official apology was made by Allu Arjun in which he expressed his sincere regrets. He offered his condolences to the family of the victim and stated that he would contribute financially to them with ₹25 lakh.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Continued Shooting Sikandar Amid Baba Siddique’s Death And Rib Injury, Reveals Co-Star: ‘He Was In Pain’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained
Tags: allu arjunLegal TroublePushpa 2 Stampede

RELATED News

Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet

Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama

Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar

3 Idiots Sequel Update: Rajkumar Hirani Drops Major Hints, From Plot To Cast Here Is All We Know

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland Returns To A World That Has Forgotten Him

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Budget 2026: Top 10 Highlights From CM V.D Satheesan’s ‘New Keralam’ Growth Plan

Tulsi Gabbard’s Bombshell Exit: Claims Fauci Covered Up COVID Origins, Funded Wuhan Research

Reliance AGM 2026: Will Mukesh Ambani Reveal the Jio IPO Timeline? Here’s What’s on Today’s Agenda

IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli Return For England ODI Series? Latest Fitness Report After Afghanistan ODIs Absence

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh?

US Woman Applauds India After Buying Contact Lenses For $26 Without Insurance

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Registration Ends Today for June Session; Apply Online Before Deadline

Superb Maa Developers and CEO Tikshnagat Waghmare Win Top Honours at The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025-26

Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

What’s Driving the Paras Defence Stock Surge Today? Investors Should Keep A Close Watch

Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained
Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained
Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained
Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

QUICK LINKS