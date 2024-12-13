Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

At an event, Allu Arjun expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their unwavering love and warm reception. Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he recalled his debut

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun, one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, attended a grand event in Chennai on Sunday for the launch of the song Kissik from his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The song features actress Sreeleela and has already generated significant buzz among fans.

Early Career Struggles Of Allu Arjun

At an event, Allu Arjun expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their unwavering love and warm reception. Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he recalled his debut with Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri. Despite the film’s commercial success, Arjun shared that he struggled as an actor afterward, with no offers coming his way.

He credited director Sukumar for believing in him during a challenging time and offering him the lead role in Arya. “There has been no looking back since then,” Arjun said, acknowledging the pivotal role Sukumar played in shaping his career.

Sukumar Comes To Allu Arjun’s Rescue

Although Sukumar was absent from the event due to ongoing post-production work for Pushpa 2, Arjun paid a touching tribute to the filmmaker. “When I look back at my career, the one person who had the maximum impact on my life would have to be Sukumar,” he said. “His absence speaks louder than his presence. I miss you, Sukku. We are all in this together.”

Sukumar’s debut film Arya in 2004 marked a turning point in Arjun’s career, becoming a massive box-office success. The duo reunited for the sequel, Arya 2, in 2009, further cementing their collaboration.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel will see Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film is set to release on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, and promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

ALSO READ: Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO

Filed under

allu arjun arrested allu arjun news allu arjun trending news latest viral news

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes...

Entertainment

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox