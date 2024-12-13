Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

At an event, Allu Arjun expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their unwavering love and warm reception. Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he recalled his debut

Allu Arjun, one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, attended a grand event in Chennai on Sunday for the launch of the song Kissik from his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The song features actress Sreeleela and has already generated significant buzz among fans.

Early Career Struggles Of Allu Arjun

At an event, Allu Arjun expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their unwavering love and warm reception. Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he recalled his debut with Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri. Despite the film’s commercial success, Arjun shared that he struggled as an actor afterward, with no offers coming his way.

He credited director Sukumar for believing in him during a challenging time and offering him the lead role in Arya. “There has been no looking back since then,” Arjun said, acknowledging the pivotal role Sukumar played in shaping his career.

Sukumar Comes To Allu Arjun’s Rescue

Although Sukumar was absent from the event due to ongoing post-production work for Pushpa 2, Arjun paid a touching tribute to the filmmaker. “When I look back at my career, the one person who had the maximum impact on my life would have to be Sukumar,” he said. “His absence speaks louder than his presence. I miss you, Sukku. We are all in this together.”

Sukumar’s debut film Arya in 2004 marked a turning point in Arjun’s career, becoming a massive box-office success. The duo reunited for the sequel, Arya 2, in 2009, further cementing their collaboration.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel will see Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film is set to release on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, and promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

ALSO READ: Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO