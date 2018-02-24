Telugu star Allu Arjun recreated the gunshot scene from Priya Prakash Varrier’s popular song from Manikya Malaraya Poovi film Oru Adaar Love for his son Allu Ayaan. The video is an absolute treat to the eyes. It had over one lakh likes in less than an hour. "That's how he does it," Priya Varrier captioned the video along with a heart emoticon.

Soon after Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier stole millions of hearts and became an overnight national crush of India after a single wink and adorable expressions in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love, it’s now Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is winning over hearts after he along with his son Allu Ayaan has recreated the gunshot scene, which has lately gone viral on social media from Manikya Malaraya Poovi film Oru Adaar Love.

Arjun, while imitating Priya’s actions from the popular song has taken the internet by storm and fans cannot stop gushing over him and his adorable son. In the video, Allu Arjun while playing around with his son re-creates Priya’s wink while Ayaan jumps on the bed with with joy as well as the music of Oru Adaar Love playing in the background. The video is an absolute treat to the eyes. It had over one lakh likes in less than an hour. “That’s how he does it,” Priya Varrier captioned the video along with a heart emoticon.

Manikya Malaraya Poovi and Priya Prakash Varrier recently ran into a controversy when a group of young men in Hyderabad filed a complaint against the actress and the song alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. However, earlier this week Priya Prakash Varrier, who had, in turn, moved the Supreme Court against the ban, got relief from the apex court, which put on hold all police cases against her over a song in her film.

