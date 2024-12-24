Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

The actor, who had arrived at the Chikkadapally police station, will be grilled by officials regarding his involvement in the incident that occurred after his appearance at the premiere.

Allu Arjun is set to face questioning by the Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule earlier this month. The actor, who had arrived at the Chikkadapally police station, will be grilled by officials regarding his involvement in the incident that occurred after his appearance at the premiere.

According to Sources, Hyderabad police have issued a notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident

The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun, and chaos ensued when the actor stepped out of his vehicle to greet fans. In the ensuing stampede, a woman tragically lost her life, and her son was severely injured, requiring hospitalization. Allu Arjun was initially arrested on December 13, 2024, and sent to 14-day judicial custody, though he was granted interim bail after posting a personal bond of Rs 50,000. However, delays in processing the paperwork resulted in him spending an additional night in jail.

Actor Allu Arjun reaches Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad to appear before the police in connection with Sandhya theatre incident.

As the police continue their investigation, they plan to present video evidence to the court. They allege that despite being informed of the growing danger and the woman’s death, Allu Arjun’s team failed to relay the information to him, which may have contributed to the chaos. Additionally, the police claim that the actor refused to leave the theater when asked on December 4, further escalating the situation.

Amid the ongoing investigation, protests erupted outside Allu Arjun’s home, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victim. The protests turned violent, resulting in property damage, prompting authorities to increase security around his residence.

