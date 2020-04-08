Telugu star, Allu Arjun is all set to spread his prowess acting magic with his upcoming film Pushpa. On April 8, on his birthday Allu unveiled the first look of the film. The film is helmed by Sukumar-- Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be in lead roles.

Allu Arjun: Telugu superstar, Allu Arjun on his birthday shared the first look on his upcoming film, Pushpa. It’s an action thriller film helmed by Sukumar, whereas, Mythri Movie Makers and Mutamsetty Media will produce the film, while, music will be given by Devi Sri Prasad.

For Sukumar film, the actor slipped into a rugged avatar with a beard look. In the poster, the actor can be seen donning a check print shirt, with brown pants. The highlight of the poster is Allu’s intense look which conveys the gist of Pushpa. Seems like Allu is playing the role of a smuggler who illegally smuggles redwood from the Seshachalam forests.

Fans from all across the nation will be excited to know that, Pushpa will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil language. While ace actors–Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in pivotal roles.

Talking about his fans reaction, they went gaga over the first look of Pushpa, thanked him for giving birthday surprise to them and wrote lovable comments for him. A user wrote: Anna Happiest Birthday, the first look is killer. Another user wrote: what a transformation anna, eagerly waiting to watch the teaser. The Third user wrote: got goosebumps after watching the poster, he is beyond imagination. On the professional front, the actor is basking in the success as his film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was a big hit. The actor also completed 17 years in the industry.

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

