One of the most famous and bankable actors of the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun made his acting debut as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy with one of the popular actors of Telugu industry Chiranjeevi. In recent years, the style icon Allu Arjun has developed a liking for the photo-sharing platform Instagram. He often shares his pictures of his wife Sneha Reddy and his children, where he now boasts a huge fan base of 2 million followers.

Tollywood star will be seen making his Bollywood debut with a sports film, sources in the know say that Allu Arjun has been approached to play cricketer K Srikanth in an upcoming film which will be based on the Indian Cricket team’s world cup victory in 1983. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev who steered the team to its victory.

Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun is probably the most famous actor in India after Baahubali actor Prabhas.

Arjun’s role as Arya was his breakthrough, which earned him his very first Filmfare best Telugu Actor award nomination and later he won a special jury award at Nandi Awards ceremony.

