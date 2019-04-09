Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans with his talent and skills. Recently, a report revealed about his upcoming project with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film is tentatively titled as AA19 and will go on the floors on April 24, 2019. Not only this he will also be appearing in his next AA20 with Rashmika Mandanna.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is counted amongst the most talented and hardworking actors of the industry. Some hours back, the actor celebrated his 36th birthday and also revealed about his future projects to his eagerly waiting fans. Recently, the reports revealed that Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film which is tentatively titled AA19 will start its shooting on April 24, 2019. The film is directed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Talking about their previous projects, Allu Arjun and Trivikram have together worked in films like Julia in 2012 and S/O Satyamurthy in 2015 and AA19 will mark their third collaboration with each other. Talking about the film, Telugu actor Pooja Hedge will be appearing opposite Allu Arjun in the female lead role.

Earlier to this, the hardworking diva has worked with Allu Arjun and Trivikram in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, in which she shared the screens with Jr NTR and she has also worked with Allu Arjun in a romantic flick Duvvada Jagannadham in 2016. Not only this Thaman S has taken up the responsibility for composing the music of AA19.

The list of the hardworking actor’s future projects doesn’t end here, he will also be romancing with Rashmika Mandanna in his upcoming film AA20. Currently, the actor is busy promoting her next film Dear Comrade which is directed by Bharat Kamma and is produce by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will hit the silver screens on May 22, 2019.

The actor made his debut when he was just two in the film Vijetha. With his talent and spirits, later the actor gained recognition with his films like Vedam, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu and Rudhramadevi and many more. For his phenomenal performances, he also got many awards like Nandi Awards. Filmfare and CineMaa Awards. The actor will also appear next, with filmmaker Sriram Veny in his film titled Icon.

