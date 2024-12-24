Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

He is accused of pushing fans, which contributed to the chaos during the stampede. Anthony is also expected to be taken to the location to help recreate the events.

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun, the prominent Telugu actor, was questioned by the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad on Tuesday for four hours regarding the tragic death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of his film Pushpa-2 on December 4. Following the questioning, the police are expected to visit the Sandhya Theatre, the site of the incident, for further investigation.

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Arrested

In addition to the actor, Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, was arrested for allegedly organizing the other security personnel at the theatre. He is accused of pushing fans, which contributed to the chaos during the stampede. Anthony is also expected to be taken to the location to help recreate the events.

While Allu Arjun was being questioned, his father, Allu Arvind, and father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar, were present at the police station for support.

The police inquiry focused on statements made by Allu Arjun during a press conference on December 21. Officers asked whether he was aware of the woman’s death and whether he had been informed that his entry into the theatre was unauthorized. The police also confronted him with a CCTV video released by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner that showed the events leading up to the stampede.

Allu Arjun had previously stated that no police officer had contacted him. However, the police countered this by stating that the Assistant Commissioner of Police had made several attempts to reach him through the theatre management and his security team, before eventually speaking with him. The actor also claimed he left the theatre early, but the police pointed out that he had exited at 12:05 AM, after the stampede had occurred.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Filed under

Allu Arjun stampede

Advertisement

Also Read

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

Entertainment

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox