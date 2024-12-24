Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

He is accused of pushing fans, which contributed to the chaos during the stampede. Anthony is also expected to be taken to the location to help recreate the events.

Allu Arjun, the prominent Telugu actor, was questioned by the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad on Tuesday for four hours regarding the tragic death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of his film Pushpa-2 on December 4. Following the questioning, the police are expected to visit the Sandhya Theatre, the site of the incident, for further investigation.

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Arrested

In addition to the actor, Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, was arrested for allegedly organizing the other security personnel at the theatre. He is accused of pushing fans, which contributed to the chaos during the stampede. Anthony is also expected to be taken to the location to help recreate the events.

While Allu Arjun was being questioned, his father, Allu Arvind, and father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar, were present at the police station for support.

The police inquiry focused on statements made by Allu Arjun during a press conference on December 21. Officers asked whether he was aware of the woman’s death and whether he had been informed that his entry into the theatre was unauthorized. The police also confronted him with a CCTV video released by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner that showed the events leading up to the stampede.

Allu Arjun had previously stated that no police officer had contacted him. However, the police countered this by stating that the Assistant Commissioner of Police had made several attempts to reach him through the theatre management and his security team, before eventually speaking with him. The actor also claimed he left the theatre early, but the police pointed out that he had exited at 12:05 AM, after the stampede had occurred.

