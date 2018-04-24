In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Thakur Anoop Singh said that in Tollywood, he looks forward to work with the finest directors like Rajamouli sir, Boyapatti Srinu sir and Trivikram Srinivas Ji and actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. In Bollywood, you'll see a blend of performance with action in my upcoming film opposite Sunny Deol ji produced by Pen Movies, said the actor.

In 2015, he won a gold medal in a bodybuilding contest in Bangkok, Thailand, and today he is one of the ‘baddies’ who is making waves in south cinema. Actor Thakur Anoop Singh made his debut in south cinema with Kollywood star Suriya’s ‘Si3’ or ‘Singam 3’ and today, he is acting with top stars in the south. In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, he talks about his upcoming south films, his acting career and more.

NewsX: How do you like working in south films?

Thakur Anoop Singh: It’s a beautiful experience actually. The audience in Tollywood and Kollywood have been extremely loving and supportive since my first ever movie that released ‘Si3’ with Suriya. These films gave me love, fame, popularity and I look forward to entertaining them with good performances ahead too!

NewsX: In your new Telugu film ‘Naa Peru Surya’ you are acting with Allu Arjun. Tell us about it.

Thakur Anoop Singh: Oh it was a great experience! The first person who believed I should be a part of this movie was the producer Lagadpati Shridhar Ji. Followed by director Vamsi Ji then Allu Arjun sir. From day one, I was super excited to perform as Allu Arjun sir already is a great performance-oriented actor. We shot my portions for a few months and it was a nostalgic feeling to leave the team after my last working day.

NewsX: You are also acting in the Kannada film ‘Yajamana’. What’s your role like in the film?

Thakur Anoop Singh: I made my debut in Kannada with Puri Jagannadh’s bilingual love story film ‘Rogue’ where I played the antagonist Psycho. I received critical acclaim and a lot of love for this character. Now with ‘Yajamana’, I am thrilled to play a role opposite Darshan which will take everything to the next level. I play a hardcore businessman whose ego makes him lock horns with the hero in the story. I will be dubbing in my own voice so I’m busy learning the language to perfect the diction.

NewsX: You are known for your physique. Do actors take tips from you about how to get as fit as you?

Thakur Anoop Singh: (Laughs) Yes, very much! In fact, I have put my own coach, Nirmal Nair, to train Suriya sir for his upcoming film. They usually know how dedicated one has to be to get results. It’s mainly diet that I talk to them about.

NewsX: What are you looking forward to now in south cinema and in Bollywood?

Thakur Anoop Singh: In Tollywood, I look forward to work with the finest directors like Rajamouli sir, Boyapatti Srinu sir and Trivikram Srinivas Ji and actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. In Bollywood, you’ll see a blend of performance with action in my upcoming film opposite Sunny Deol ji produced by Pen Movies.

NewsX: You recently walked the ramp for designer Rasshmi Solankii for her collection ‘Khadinarra’ at India Intimate Fashion Week Season 2.

Thakur Anoop Singh: ‘It’s my privilege to be be associated with a brand and show that boasts of how rich Indian culture and heritage is. I think more people should be aware of how to buy Khadi fabric and clothes made from Khadi. What’s even better is that designers like Rasshmi are making such amazing and chic patterns that make these clothes very on trend. Now, this is sustainable fashion in its truest sense.’

