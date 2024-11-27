Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Superstar Allu Arjun has officially completed filming for his much-awaited movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share his emotions about the end of his “five-year journey” with the Pushpa franchise.

Allu posted a picture from the final day of shooting, which showed a camera trolley with the team in the background. Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that stated, “Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years’ journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel after the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, became a massive success. Earlier this month, the trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was released giving a glimpse of the intense action and drama to come.

The trailer features Allu reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. The actor makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa’s enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The is set to hit the theatres on December 5.

(With Inputs From ANI)