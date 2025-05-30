Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Pushpa 2


The much-awaited Hindi television premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally happening. One of India’s most talked-about blockbusters, the Hindi version will air on May 31 at 7:30 PM, exclusively on Zee Cinema. Fans of action-packed drama are in for a treat.

Sequel to a Phenomenon: Pushpa’s Journey Continues

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 mega-hit Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj, a once low-wage worker who climbed the ranks to become the undisputed kingpin of the red sandalwood smuggling empire.

Unlike the first film, which focused on Pushpa’s struggle for survival, the sequel dives deep into his pursuit of power, dominance, and legacy. As he solidifies his place at the top, Pushpa faces challenges from both within and outside his world.

Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, who is now Pushpa’s wife. As their relationship evolves, so do the stakes. New conflicts arise, especially involving Pushpa’s stepbrother Molleti Mohan Rao (played by Ajay) and his nemesis, cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.

Power-Packed Cast and Crew Elevate the Film

Written and directed by Sukumar, with powerful dialogues penned by Srikanth Vissa, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh. The film originally hit theaters on December 5, 2024, followed by an OTT release in January 2025.

Pushpa 2: The Rule made history at the box office, earning a jaw-dropping ₹1,871 crore globally. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, and ranks second all-time, only behind Dangal. It even surpassed Baahubali 2, making it a post-pandemic cinematic milestone.

With its gripping plot, blockbuster soundtrack, and Allu Arjun’s captivating screen presence, Pushpa 2 captivated audiences across the globe. Songs like “Sooseki”, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, became instant chartbusters and award-winners.

Catch the Hindi Premiere of Pushpa 2 Only on Zee Cinema

Don’t miss the world television premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) on May 31 at 7:30 PM on Zee Cinema. Whether you’re watching for the first time or reliving the action, this is a TV event you won’t want to miss.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Taylor Swift Pay To Rightfully Buy Back Masters Of Her Recordings? You Belong With Me, Says Singer 

