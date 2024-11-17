Home
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

With Devi Sri Prasad returning as the music director, the film promises to have an unforgettable soundtrack, building on the success of the first film’s chart-topping songs. Pushpa 2 will hit theaters on December 5—mark your calendars!

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

The highly anticipated trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally dropped, and it’s taking the internet by storm. Allu Arjun’s return as the charismatic Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has sent fans into a frenzy, with millions of views pouring in within hours of its release. But amidst the buzz surrounding the trailer, actress Swara Bhasker has found herself in the midst of a controversy after meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

Pushpa 2 Trailer Goes Viral, Sets New Viewership Records

Earlier today, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule launched the much-awaited trailer at a star-studded event in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar. Within minutes of its release, the trailer set the internet ablaze, racking up millions of views across multiple languages.

  • Telugu Trailer: The Telugu version of the trailer, uploaded on the Mythri Movie Makers YouTube channel, gained an astonishing 5.66 million views within just two hours.
  • Hindi Trailer: The Hindi trailer also saw impressive numbers, crossing 4.03 million views after just one hour of being uploaded.
  • Tamil and Bengali Versions: The Tamil trailer has already hit 600,000 views, while the Bengali version is gaining traction.

Fans have flooded social media with reactions, expressing their excitement for Allu Arjun’s intense portrayal of Pushpa Raj. One fan tweeted, “Pushpa naam sun ke flower samjhe kya, flower nahi, wild flower hai,” echoing the film’s thrilling vibe. The trailer introduces a new twist with an updated version of Pushpa’s iconic line, changing from “Pushpa is fire” to “Pushpa is wildfire”—a shift that has captured the imagination of fans.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – A Star-Studded Sequel

Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be bigger and more action-packed than its predecessor. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel will feature a stellar cast, including Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as the ruthless SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.

With Devi Sri Prasad returning as the music director, the film promises to have an unforgettable soundtrack, building on the success of the first film’s chart-topping songs. Pushpa 2 will hit theaters on December 5—mark your calendars!

