LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

Allu Arjun urged fans to avoid online trolling and spread positivity during the Allu Arjun Fans Association meet in Hyderabad. However, one remark from his speech has triggered backlash on social media, with many accusing the actor of casually endorsing stalking.

Allu Arjun, Image Credits- Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Allu Arjun, Image Credits- Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:59 IST

Actor Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of an online debate after a speech delivered at the annual Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) gathering in Hyderabad went viral. While the Pushpa star intended to encourage fans to move away from online hate and fan wars, one off-the-cuff remark overshadowed his larger message and drew criticism across social media platforms. Addressing thousands of fans, Allu Arjun said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to speak not only to his supporters but also to his critics and detractors.

“I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans and haters for a long time,” he said. “If you don’t like someone, don’t waste your time hating or trolling them.” He urged fans to channel their energy into things that genuinely make them happy instead of participating in toxic online rivalries, a recurring issue among fan communities in the Telugu film industry.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Video Here

Allu Arjun sir wants his fans to stop fan wars and stalk girls instead.
by u/jokaarr in BollyBlindsNGossip

Which Comment Triggered the Backlash?

The controversy erupted after a short clip from the speech began circulating online. In it, the actor jokingly suggested that people should “go wait outside the house of the girl you like instead” of spending time trolling others on social media. Although the remark appeared to be made in a light-hearted context, many internet users argued that it trivialised behaviour associated with stalking. Several posts criticised the actor for making such a statement, especially considering his massive fan following and the influence celebrities have on younger audiences.

One user wrote that fans might take the advice literally because they idolise the actor, while another questioned whether such comments send the right message in today’s social climate. Others described the statement as “creepy,” “irresponsible,” and “tone-deaf.”

What’s Next for Allu Arjun?

Despite the online criticism, Allu Arjun remains one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Following the blockbuster success of Pushpa, he is gearing up for Raaka, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the much-anticipated AA23.

As of now, the actor has not responded to the backlash surrounding the viral clip. His full speech, however, continues to circulate online, with many supporters arguing that his primary message was about discouraging hate and promoting positivity rather than encouraging inappropriate behaviour.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch
Tags: allu arjun

RELATED News

Jumanji: Open World Trailer Out! Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart And Jack Black Return As Game Invades The Real World

Anup Jalota Birthday Special: Beyond Bhajans; Inside His Three Marriages, Headline-Making Romance, Net Worth, Awards And More

Did Sanjay Dutt Really Sleep With More Than 300 Women? 5 Lesser-Known Facts About His Controversial Life, Net Worth, Marriages And More

Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

From ‘Generation Gutter’ To ‘1947 Was Bheek’: Kangana Ranaut’s 5 Biggest Controversies That Triggered Political Storms Explained

LATEST NEWS

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, LPL 2026 Match Today: When And Where to Watch GAG vs KRL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

More US Aircraft At Risk? China To Equip Iranian Military With 400 Shoulder-Fired Missile System

Will India Face US Sanctions Over Russian and Iranian Oil Purchases? Senate Advances Bill

Why Is Swiggy Share Price Rallying Ahead of Q1 Results? Three Signals Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

EPFO EPS Withdrawal: Why Your Pension Claim May Differ From Your Passbook Balance?

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch
Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch
Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch
Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

QUICK LINKS