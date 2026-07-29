Allu Arjun’s Viral Comment On Waiting Outside A Girl’s House Triggers Stalking Debate Online – Watch

Actor Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of an online debate after a speech delivered at the annual Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) gathering in Hyderabad went viral. While the Pushpa star intended to encourage fans to move away from online hate and fan wars, one off-the-cuff remark overshadowed his larger message and drew criticism across social media platforms. Addressing thousands of fans, Allu Arjun said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to speak not only to his supporters but also to his critics and detractors.

“I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans and haters for a long time,” he said. “If you don’t like someone, don’t waste your time hating or trolling them.” He urged fans to channel their energy into things that genuinely make them happy instead of participating in toxic online rivalries, a recurring issue among fan communities in the Telugu film industry.

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Which Comment Triggered the Backlash?

The controversy erupted after a short clip from the speech began circulating online. In it, the actor jokingly suggested that people should “go wait outside the house of the girl you like instead” of spending time trolling others on social media. Although the remark appeared to be made in a light-hearted context, many internet users argued that it trivialised behaviour associated with stalking. Several posts criticised the actor for making such a statement, especially considering his massive fan following and the influence celebrities have on younger audiences.

One user wrote that fans might take the advice literally because they idolise the actor, while another questioned whether such comments send the right message in today’s social climate. Others described the statement as “creepy,” “irresponsible,” and “tone-deaf.”

What’s Next for Allu Arjun?

Despite the online criticism, Allu Arjun remains one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Following the blockbuster success of Pushpa, he is gearing up for Raaka, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the much-anticipated AA23.

As of now, the actor has not responded to the backlash surrounding the viral clip. His full speech, however, continues to circulate online, with many supporters arguing that his primary message was about discouraging hate and promoting positivity rather than encouraging inappropriate behaviour.