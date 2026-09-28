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Home > Entertainment News > Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has sought Hyderabad City Police’s intervention over alleged late-night loud music from a Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar, Shaikpet. He said the noise was disturbing elderly people, children and working residents.

Allu Sirish
Allu Sirish

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 13:18 IST

Actor Allu Sirish has approached Hyderabad City Police over what he described as excessive noise from a Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar, near his residence in Shaikpet. Taking to X on September 27, Sirish tagged Hyderabad City Police and said loud music from the temple had allegedly been playing beyond permissible decibel levels until around 2 or 3 am for the past few days.

In his post, the actor identified himself as a resident of Aparna One in Shaikpet and said he had already approached the Film Nagar Police Station over the issue.

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‘They Asked Us To Bear Till September 25’

Sirish claimed that when he complained to the Film Nagar police, residents were asked to tolerate the noise until September 25 because of Ganesh immersion festivities. However, according to his post, the celebrations had ended, but the loud music allegedly continued.

“Many elders, children and working ppl in our society were disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past,” Sirish wrote, urging Hyderabad City Police to look into the matter. The actor also claimed that several complaints had been made earlier, but no action had followed.

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Hyderabad Police Respond To Allu Sirish’s Complaint

The complaint has since drawn the attention of Hyderabad Police. Reports say the city police forwarded the matter to the Station House Officer of Film Nagar Police Station for necessary action. The development comes shortly after Hyderabad Police issued warnings around loud music and DJ systems during the Ganesh immersion festivities. The police had said violations involving DJs and loud music could invite action. 

Sirish’s complaint, however, concerns noise continuing after the September 25 festivities. The claims about the temple’s sound levels and previous complaints are based on the actor’s account; independent measurement of the alleged decibel levels has not been reported.

Who Is Allu Sirish?

Allu Sirish is a Telugu actor and the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his acting debut with Gouravam in 2013 and has appeared in films including Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

The actor’s latest complaint has now brought attention to the broader issue of late-night noise in residential neighbourhoods, particularly when religious and public celebrations extend beyond festival dates.

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Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM
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Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

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Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

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Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM
Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM
Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM
Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM
Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

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