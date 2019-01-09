Coming as a major relief to veteran actor Alok Nath, a sessions court in Mumbai has observed that the actor has been falsely implicated in the crime citing that writer-director Vinda Nanda may have delayed filing the complaint of rape for her own benefit. Meanwhile, Nath has been granted anticipatory bail in connection with the case on Saturday. In a 15-page long order, Judge SS Oza accepted the Nath's plea for anticipatory bail filed by him.

Coming as a major relief to veteran actor Alok Nath, a sessions court in Mumbai has observed that the actor has been falsely implicated in the crime citing that writer-director Vinda Nanda may have delayed filing the complaint of rape for her own benefit. Meanwhile, Nath has been granted anticipatory bail in connection with the case on Saturday. In a 15-page long order, Judge SS Oza accepted the Nath’s plea for anticipatory bail filed by him. The court noted that Das remembered the entire incident, however, she did not remember the date and month during which it all happened.

Keeping the fact in mind, the court noted that the possibility cannot be ruled out that he has been falsely roped in the case. On November 21, 2018, the Mumbai Police charged Nath with rape on the basis of a complaint filed by Nanda that accused him of raping her around 20 years ago.

While pointing out the fact that Vinta had taken a very long time to finally register an FIR, the court said that a delay in lodging an FIR loses the advantage of spontaneity. However, Nanda has claimed that she did not lodge the FIR as she was advised against it.

