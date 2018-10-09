After accusing veteran actor Alok Nath of raping her, veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda on Tuesday held a press conference and asserted that she is not ashamed anymore and it is Alok Nath who should feel ashamed. She said that soon she will be meeting consultants and advisors by tomorrow to file her next course of action.

After accusing veteran actor Alok Nath of raping her, veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda on Tuesday held a press conference and asserted that she is not ashamed anymore and it is Alok Nath who should feel ashamed. She said that soon she will be meeting consultants and advisors by tomorrow to file her next course of action. Earlier on Monday, the writer-producer posted a long post on Facebook where she accused Alok Nath of sexually violating her for almost two decades ago.

In the morning, Alok Nath came out in his defence and claimed that he neither denies nor agrees with the allegations made against him. He went on saying that there is no point of replying to the allegations as what the woman says will be considered.

On being asked about Alok Nath’s reply, Nanda revealed that he did not deny it even in 2003, 04 and 2005 when she had written about it. She further added that after almost 19 years she is feeling fearless and it is he, Alok Nath who should feel scared.

In the Facebook post narrating her ordeal, Nanda wrote that how she was invited to a party at Alok Nath’s home that became the worst experience of all. She alleged that her drinks were mixed and was offered a lift to home. However, it didn’t go like what she had expected. She was forced to drink more and was brutally raped.

It was so brutal that the next morning she woke up, it was paining badly. She was asked to keep shut by her friends and thus she continued to live with a feeling of fear. Also, it was not all, she further shared another incident where she was tortured brutally.

