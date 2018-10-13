Sexual allegations against Alok Nath: Hitting out at Sanskari bapuji Alok Nath, Vinta Nanda took to her facebook handle and shared her horrific experience with Alok Nath in a brave post. Soon after Vinta Nanda levelled the charges, other women who were allegedly harassed by Alok Nath earlier, came forward and shared their ordeals.

Alok Nath who is facing several sexual harassment allegations, on Saturday, filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda. The following defamation case came after Nanda had accused Alok Nath of raping her some two decades ago. Hitting out at Sanskari bapuji Alok Nath, Vinta Nanda took to her facebook handle and shared her horrific experience with Alok Nath in a brave post. Soon after Vinta Nanda levelled the charges, other women who were allegedly harassed by Alok Nath earlier, came forward and shared their ordeals. later, actress Himani Shivpuri and Sandhya Mridul also accused the actor of indecent behaviours.

Keeping her identity under the wraps, a woman levelled some serious allegations against sanskari bapuji Alok Nath, while accused Alok Nath, the woman said that he stripped in front of the crew members at Hum Apke Hai Kaun sets from where he got the image of ‘sanskari bapu‘. The woman added that she had gone to hand Alok Nath his costumes. Soon after he grabbed his clothes, he started stripping down in front of her. she added that as soon s she tried to get away, he grabbed her hand and manhandled her.

Talking to media, actor Himani Shivpuri who has shared the screen space with Alok Nath in several movies said the industry has always been well aware of his alcohol-fuelled split personality.

Meanwhile, Alok Nath’s lawyer has refuted the claims made by women against the actor and said that there were just attempts to defame the actor. An application has been filed by Alok Nath’s wife in Mumbai’s Andheri Court against writer-producer Vinta Nanda seeking directions to Amboli police for taking cognisance of the complaint and investigating the matter as per CrPC 155 and complaint of given offences under 499, 500,34 and 114 of the IPC.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More