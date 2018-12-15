Aamna Sharif Instagram photos: All the 90's kids will remember Aamna Shariff from Close-up toothpaste advertisement. Aamna Sharif did many modelling assignments before entering into acting. She made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor serial called Dil Ka Aalam Main Kya Bataun Tujhe in 2001. She made her Bollywood debut with Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat and she also did an item song in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian.

Aamna Sharif Instagram photos: Aamna Sharif, an Indian TV actress who has acted in Hindi TV and Bollywood films. She started her career by doing modelling assignments in college, she did advertisements for Close-up toothpaste, Beetel Mobile phones, Emami Cosmetic Cream, Clearasil Skin Cream, Set Wet, Nescafe and many more. She is very popular in the advertisement industry. She was given the opportunity to appear in the Kumar Sanu’s song in Dil Ka Aalam Main Kya Bataun Tujhe in 2001.

After doing many advertisements, she debuted in Ekta Kapoor directorial serial Kahiin To Hoga from 2003-2007, Rajeev Khandelwal was the co-star with her in the show.

The actress was appreaciated for her performanece in the show and the show was an instant hit with people. The show was the most successful show on Star Plus, it was ranked at number 5 in the top 10 shows of all time. The hot chemsitry between Aamna Sahrif and Rajeev Khandelwal was credited them most in the show. Aamna Sharif took a break of 6 years and then returned on SET channel with her new show Hongey Judaa Na Hum with co-star Raqesh Vaishisth, sadly the show got over in 2013.

Then a big turn came into Aamna Shariff’s life with her Bollywood debut movie Aloo Chaat with Aftab Shivdasani. The movie was not a hit among the people but she did a movie again with Aftab Shivdasani called Aao Wish Karein. Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian was her gold movie in which she performed an item song.

