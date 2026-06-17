Alpha: Alia Bhatt Charged Nearly 10 Times More Than What Sharvari Bagged From YRF Spy Universe

The Spy Universe of Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set for one of its most highly anticipated ventures: Alpha. Unlike other films which revolve around the male spy characters like Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir, the film Alpha makes history as the Spy Universe’s first female-led espionage film. Starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and emerging talent Sharvari Wagh, the film has been keeping people on their toes. Nevertheless, it is not the teasers full of action or the highly anticipated performance that is turning heads but rather the latest revelation about their pay structure.

As per recent media leaks, there seems to be an incredible amount of gap between the paychecks of both actresses, where the fee of Alia Bhatt happens to be nearly 10 times higher than that of Sharvari.

The Pay Scale Breakdown: Alia Leads, Sharvari Follows

As we all know, within the extremely competitive environment of blockbuster Bollywood films, an actor’s ticket sales prowess plays a huge factor in deciding how much he or she can earn. According to sources within the Bollywood film industry, for film Alpha, it appears that actress Alia Bhatt has earned herself the most lucrative paycheck from amongst the whole cast. Sources reveal that she has earned between ₹17 crore and ₹25 crore playing her role.

Whereas actress Sharvari Wagh, who is appearing alongside Alia as the female lead for this action thriller movie, has reportedly earned herself a salary of ₹3 crore. Although earning ₹3 crore is indeed a major accomplishment for a budding actress working her way up the ranks in Bollywood, however, it does make a stark difference compared to Alia’s astronomical salary of about ₹14 crore to ₹22 crore.

Interestingly, the pay that Alia has commanded has placed her significantly above her strong competition in this film. Industry heavyweights Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are allegedly pocketing about ₹6 crore each for their own parts, whereas R. Madhavan is demanding ₹4 crore. Notably, even the highly anticipated appearance of Hrithik Roshan as a cameo to connect this film to the greater Spy Universe is paying ₹3 crore, which equals the fee Sharvari is receiving for the entire movie.

A Reflection of Stardom and Box-Office Pull

Although a ten-fold salary difference between two equally prominent lead actors would come as a huge shock to a casual observer, people from within the industry see it as a true depiction of the ongoing market scenario. Alia Bhatt, a superstar in the industry and one of the highest-paid stars, has a number of solo blockbusters to her name such as Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her presence itself means that the production will earn profits without fail.

On the other hand, while Sharvari has received rave reviews for her performances in the popular horror comedy movie, Munjya, and her Netflix series Maharaj, she still belongs to the initial stages of establishing her own box office draw.

At the end of the day, Alpha from YRF is a huge risk being taken with women leading action films, at an approximate cost of ₹80 crores. However, the salary difference reflects the intense power structure of Bollywood movies. What will really matter for the success of Alpha is how well the chemistry between both of its lead spies works. When Alpha eventually releases, nobody will be interested in their salaries—only in the powerful acting done by them.

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