Alpha: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh Movie Releases On This Date — Check Cast, Storyline, Shoot Locations Of YRF Spy Universe

Alpha, the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Spy Universe, marks the beginning of an exciting new era in the universe’s journey since it represents the most innovative step that the Spy Universe has taken in recent years. It is, without a doubt, YRF’s most groundbreaking Spy Universe movie because, for the very first time in the universe’s history, it includes a lady as the leading character. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is expected to be an interesting mix of action, suspense, romance, and drama.

A Landmark Film for the YRF Spy Universe

Following the huge success of movies such as “Ek Tha Tiger,” “War,” “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3,” YRF has decided to take their connected spy series to an entirely different level altogether. With Alia Bhatt taking center stage, “Alpha” marks the first movie starring a woman in the Spy Universe franchise.

Release Date and Multi-Language Rollout

The fans of action films can mark their dates for the film titled Alpha which is scheduled for release in all major theatres around the world on July 3, 2026. In order to ensure maximum reach in India, the film will be released in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Story: The Rise of a Rogue Operative

The main character of Alpha is Sita, a girl who has been raised under extremely stringent conditions. Everything changes for her when she finds out the grim reality about the program and decides to defy it. Sita’s quest takes on a deeply personal note when she tries to stop an illegal military operation run by her stepfather. With her life under threat from all sides, she enters into a partnership with another capable female operative.

Meet the Star-Studded Cast

Alia Bhatt as Sita

The lead cast member will be Alia Bhatt, as Sita, a highly skilled assassin, and rogue elite agent who seeks to discover the mystery behind the Alpha program.

Sharvari Wagh as Fellow Elite Agent

Sharvari Wagh is set to join the Spy Universe as a formidable operative who works alongside Sita in this risky mission.

Bobby Deol as the Primary Antagonist

With his recent string of success playing antagonists, Bobby Deol is set to return to his old roots by playing the main villain, Baba, Sita’s old mentor.

Anil Kapoor Reprises as Chief of RAW

Anil Kapoor is also returning to the Spy Universe in his role as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, chief of RAW, solidifying the intelligence agency aspect of the franchise.

R. Madhavan in an Important Role

Long-time veteran actor, R. Madhavan is set to star in the film in what is sure to be a significant supporting role.

Hrithik Roshan Makes Extended Crossover Appearance

Lastly, Hrithik Roshan is making a special crossover appearance in the film as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Budget and Reported Cast Remuneration

It is alleged that Alpha is going to be launched on a big-budget scale, with sources estimating the cost of production ranging from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore. The Bollywood news portals suggest that Alia Bhatt is most likely the highest-paid star of the movie, receiving remuneration between ₹17 crore to ₹25 crore for her performance. As per reports, both Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are getting approximately ₹6 crore for their acting performances, while R. Madhavan’s share is estimated at ₹4 crore.

Similarly, Sharvari Wagh is said to earn ₹3 crore in her role in Alpha. Although Hrithik Roshan plays a cameo role in the film, he is also said to earn ₹3 crore. However, it should be noted that these are just speculations by the media, as production houses rarely reveal the salaries of their actors.

Shot Across Spectacular International Locations

In order to provide a globally immersive action experience, Alpha has been shot in several exotic, scenic and challenging locales, including Kashmir and Scotland. Great emphasis has been laid on action scenes in Alpha, along with professional stunts and visual effects.

With a strong woman protagonist, an interesting backstory, major crossovers, and large-scale production value, Alpha has everything that can make it into a blockbusting event film. With YRF adding chapters to the world of Spy Universe, Alpha is not only adding to the franchise but is heralding a new age in which a female spy sets out to change the way things are done.

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