Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 15.8 Crore Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan Cameo Sparks Fan Frenzy

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: One of the year’s most anticipated Hindi releases, Alpha, has finally arrived in cinemas, and the Yash Raj Films spy thriller has kicked off its theatrical run with encouraging numbers. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film marks the first female-led instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, bringing two women to the forefront of one of Indian cinema’s biggest action franchises.

According to early trade estimates from Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 9 crore net in India on its opening day. The film’s India gross stands at Rs 10.8 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.8 crore on Day 1.

The numbers are expected to receive a significant boost over the weekend, especially if positive word of mouth continues to build.

Occupancy improves with every show

While the morning occupancy remained modest, Alpha witnessed steady growth as the day progressed, a positive sign for exhibitors and distributors.

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.40% on Friday. Morning shows recorded 9.92% occupancy, which increased to 17.85% during afternoon screenings. Evening shows reached 19.69%, while night shows saw the strongest response, with an impressive 34.15% occupancy.

The upward trend suggests that audience interest picked up through the day, with evening and late-night screenings drawing larger crowds.

Alia Bhatt’s introduction scene becomes an instant talking point

Beyond the box office, one particular moment from Alpha has taken social media by storm, Alia Bhatt’s introduction as elite spy Sita, also known as Alpha. Soon after the first shows ended, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with praise for the sequence, calling it one of the actor’s most memorable screen entrances. Several users described it as Alia’s “best entry scene” to date, while others applauded the scale, action choreography and screen presence that established her character.

The film has also generated excitement for Hrithik Roshan’s cameo, with fans saying his appearance serves as an exciting bridge to future chapters of the YRF Spy Universe.

A landmark film for the YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha represents a significant shift for the YRF Spy Universe, which previously revolved around male protagonists in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. This time, the spotlight falls on two women navigating a high-stakes espionage mission packed with hand-to-hand combat, large-scale action sequences and international intrigue. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film stars Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal supporting role. The ensemble, coupled with large-scale production values, has made Alpha one of the studio’s biggest releases of the year.

Although its opening day numbers are lower than some earlier YRF Spy Universe titles, trade experts believe the film’s long-term success will largely depend on audience reception over the weekend and sustained word of mouth.

With positive reactions to its action set pieces, Alia Bhatt’s performance and surprise cameos already dominating social media conversations, Alpha appears poised for a stronger run in the days ahead.

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