Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 90 Crore Worldwide After Strong Second Weekend

Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, continued to hold its ground in theatres during its second weekend. Despite facing competition from newer releases, the spy thriller registered consistent collections and is now inching towards the Rs 90 crore worldwide milestone. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and the franchise’s first women-led espionage thriller. Released on July 3, Alpha opened to a solid first weekend before settling into a stable weekday run.

How much did Alpha earn on Day 10?

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 2.25 crore net in India on its second Sunday, matching its Saturday earnings. The film had earned Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, resulting in a healthy second weekend despite reduced screen count. After 10 days, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 53.60 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 63.91 crore.

The film also remained steady overseas, adding around Rs 1 crore gross on Sunday. Its international total now stands at Rs 25.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to an estimated Rs 89.41 crore.

With weekdays ahead and no major slowdown yet, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone during its second week.

Weekend growth offers hope despite competition

Like many theatrical releases, Alpha experienced a significant drop after its opening weekend but has maintained a stable trend. The second weekend saw an encouraging jump in footfalls, indicating that positive word-of-mouth continues to support the film.

Occupancy also improved on Sunday. According to trade estimates, overall Hindi occupancy stood at 27.85%, rising from 8% in morning shows to over 36% during evening screenings, before settling at around 27.5% for the night shows.

While the film still has some distance to cover before joining the year’s biggest hits, its steady hold suggests it could enjoy a healthy theatrical run in the coming weeks.