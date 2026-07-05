Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Jumps Over 20%, Crosses Rs 37 Crore Worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: After opening on a promising note, Alpha picked up momentum on its second day in theatres. The Shiv Rawail directorial benefited from positive word-of-mouth and weekend footfalls, posting a significant jump in collections. According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11.25 crore net in India on Saturday, marking a 21.6 per cent increase from its Day 1 collection of Rs 9.25 crore net. With this, Alpha has collected approximately Rs 20.50 crore net and Rs 24.60 crore gross in India within two days.

The film is also finding an audience overseas. It added around Rs 7 crore gross internationally on Saturday, taking its overseas total to Rs 13 crore gross. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at an estimated Rs 37.60 crore after two days. Trade analysts believe the film is well placed to post its biggest single-day collection on Sunday, with the opening weekend expected to finish close to the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark if the current trend continues.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Occupancy improves across all shows

The weekend boost was reflected in theatre occupancy as well. On Saturday, Alpha registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 26.29 per cent, an improvement over Friday’s 20.40 per cent. The occupancy steadily climbed through the day:

Morning shows: 9.69%

Afternoon shows: 22.31%

Evening shows: 29.46%

Night shows: 43.69%

The sharp rise during evening and night screenings suggests audiences are increasingly opting for the film over the weekend, a trend exhibitors will hope continues into Sunday.

Alpha: Kareena Kapoor cheers for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Beyond the box office, Alpha has also received support from several members of the film industry. Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who praised the film’s female-led action narrative. Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Killing it @aliaabhatt @sharvari. Love seeing women front and centre in an action film. Here’s to girl power.”

The film has generated conversations for putting two women at the centre of the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise previously driven by male protagonists. While audience reactions have remained mixed on the screenplay, many viewers have singled out Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s performances, chemistry and action sequences as major highlights.

About Alpha

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite agents caught in a high-stakes mission. The supporting cast includes Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, further connecting the film to the larger spy franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

With Sunday expected to deliver another significant jump, all eyes are now on whether Alpha can sustain its momentum in the coming week despite increasing competition at the box office.