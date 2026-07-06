Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Gains Momentum, Crosses Rs 58-Crore Mark Worldwide

Alpha, which marked the beginning of a new chapter for women in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, finished its opening weekend strongly and managed to register more than 58 crores in worldwide business on its third day. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles and had registered strong day-on-day gains before logging its best performance on the third day.

Shiv Rawail’s thrilling spy story managed to bounce back from poor early reviews to capitalize on the good word-of-mouth buzz in metro circuits and multiplexes.

What is the total worldwide box office collection for Alpha on Day 3?

Alpha collected a total Rs 58.58 crore worldwide over a period of three days since its opening weekend. The film opened with a domestic net of Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, which rose to Rs 11,50 crore on Saturday and finally reaching Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday in just domestic earnings.

Key Opening Weekend Metrics Breakdown

India Nett Collection: ₹34.00 crore

India Gross Collection: ₹40.80 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: ₹18.00 crore

Worldwide Total Gross: ₹58.80 crore

Total Screen Count/Shows Tracked: 21,855 shows

How did Alpha perform across domestic and international markets?

The domestic showings reveal a very tight draw from the urban areas and big city multiplexes, even in the face of severe monsoon-related interruptions in important areas such as Mumbai and Delhi. In terms of the showings on Sunday, the occupancy rate went from just 12.9% in the morning to 49.3% in the evenings.

The international markets have offered a substantial cushion to the film’s total lifetime numbers. The ticket sales internationally amounted to roughly ₹18.00 crore gross ($2.1 million) in the three-day period, beating expectations by the trade analysts due to the female-led action film.

How does Alpha compare to Alia Bhatt’s previous releases?

₹58.80 crores is a huge redemption arc for Alia Bhatt, as the last theatrical release Jigra ended up in a ₹55 crore total collection at the box office. Alpha movie successfully managed to beat the lifetime collection of Jigra in a span of 72 hours after the release.

It has managed to easily beat the first weekend performances of Bhatt’s two best-ever female-led blockbuster movies, Gangubai Kathiawadi (₹55 crore worldwide weekend) and Raazi (₹43 crore worldwide weekend). But keeping in mind the enormous scale and budget of the film, trade analysts believe that it would take strong holds on weekdays to cross the breakeven point.

Although presently it is standing as the worst-ever opening weekend performer amongst all star-studded movies in YRF Spy Universe (including big multi-starrers like Tiger 3 & War 2), its day-to-day performance shows that action movies led by female leads are making their mark commercially.

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