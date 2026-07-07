Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Stays Steady, Nears ₹40 Crore India Net

Alpha Box Office Collection: The first film in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe which is helmed by women has been released and from the reactions on the box office, it has performed well. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starring in an exciting spy world. After a successful first weekend at the box office, the movie had the challenge of making it past the first Monday test. From the fourth day’s box office figures, it has succeeded in maintaining a good hold.

What Are the Day 4 Box Office Collections for Alpha?

Alpha performed well on its first Monday, holding a consistent baseline throughout the country. The spy drama earned a total of ₹3.85 crore on its fourth day in India, staying consistent despite the shift in occupancy of theatres from weekend to normal weekday show timings. It earned all of this in one single day through 6,997 screenings in the country.

The current domestic total collection of the movie is ₹37.85 crore, while the domestic gross total, considering taxes and gross margins, has become ₹45.34 crore. Its opening Friday was with a total of ₹9.25 crore net, Saturday was ₹11.50 crore net, while Sunday witnessed its highest day with ₹13.25 crore net.

How Is Alpha Performing Worldwide and Overseas?

Outside India, in international territories, the box office run of the movie has been very strong. On Day 4 of the release, Alpha earned approximately ₹1.50 crore from overseas territories. This extra earning puts the total overseas gross at ₹18.30 crore.

Box Office Category Cumulative Collection (4 Days) India Nett ₹37.85 Cr India Gross ₹45.34 Cr Overseas Gross ₹18.30 Cr Worldwide Gross ₹63.64 Cr

In the amalgamation of all the international channels of distribution, the gross collection of Alpha comes up to ₹63.64 crore. According to trade analysts, there is no more than ₹30 crore left before crossing the ₹100 crore mark internationally, thus putting it on track to do so even before the end of the first week.

What Is the Plot of Alpha?

The story of Alpha is an edgy origin story that is embedded in the larger universe of the YRF Spy Universe. It begins in the year 1999, after the conclusion of the Kargil war. Seeking to gain a tactical edge, Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat (played by Bobby Deol) and Colonel Vikrant Kaul (played by Anil Kapoor) begin a top-secret project called the “Alpha” project based on the development of a cellular regeneration serum.

After Vikrant’s pregnant wife Janaki (played by Dia Mirza) falls sick, Vikrant uses the serum to save her life. Although Janaki dies during childbirth, the child survives. Fateh adopts the child, kills her father, lies about her death to her father and constructs a secret compound in Rajasthan to nurture her as a weaponized human being.

After twenty-four years, the girl, whose name is Sita (played by Alia Bhatt), realizes the truth behind her stolen childhood and biological identity. After breaking free from confinement, she goes on a spree of eliminating the people responsible for creating the scheme. In the process, she learns that she has an estranged fraternal twin sister, called Durga (Sharvari), living a regular life in Spain.

Upon meeting each other, both the sisters have to use their skills to break down the network, which was established by Fateh, who turns out to be an ISI sleeper agent, Major Zarrar Khan. In the climax of the movie, the duo is forced to conduct an infiltration mission at a Cherrapunji base so that the serum is not weaponized.

How Does Alpha Compare to Previous YRF Spy Universe Hits?

Being the seventh film in the series after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, Alpha is loaded with high commercial expectations. While its box office of ₹63.64 crore over four days is commendable for an action movie starring a woman actor in Indian movies, analysts indicate that its rate is comparatively slow compared to the huge records created by their male counterparts such as Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Critically acclaimed as having changed the style of the franchise, the film’s screenplay by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, and Uday Chopra has added strong family emotional aspects compared to the story-based espionage films of the past.

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