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Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark

YRF Spy Universe's first female-led thriller, Alpha, witnessed a positive weekday jump at the box office on Day 5. Driven by discounted multiplex pricing, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer collected ₹4.25 crore net in India on Tuesday across 7,173 shows. This pushes its total domestic net collection to ₹42.10 crore and its staggering worldwide gross past the ₹70.03 crore milestone.

Alpha Movie Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Alpha Movie Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 12:38 IST

Alpha Box Office Collection: The high-energy spy thriller Alpha is demonstrating remarkable staying power amid its critical debut week at the box office. Given that it is the first female-driven movie to come out of the highly respected YRF Spy Universe, the movie showed a decent up-trend on the very first Tuesday. This was made possible because of the incentive ticket pricing strategy implemented by the big national multiplexes for the movie, resulting in a sharp day-on-day surge in footfalls.

According to trade monitoring portal Sacnilk, the movie earned a total amount of ₹4.25 crore in India on its fifth day (Tuesday), recording a remarkable 10.4% growth from its earnings on Monday.

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What is the total domestic box office standing of Alpha so far?

With its efficient functioning in a robust nationwide pattern comprising 7,173 screens, the action thriller film succeeded in converting reduced midweek ticket rates to increased theatre occupancy. Having generated ₹34.07 crore from the first weekend’s collections, its consistent midweek showings have assuredly taken it above vital milestones.

Detailed Domestic Collection Breakdown:

  • Total India Net Collection: ₹42.10 crore

  • Total India Gross Collection: ₹50.23 crore

The film launched itself at theatres with a box office collection of ₹9.25 crore on the first day of release. Due to the good reviews and buzz surrounding the explosive action bond shared by the heroines, the figures rose quite significantly during the weekends with a collection of ₹11.50 crore on Saturday and its highest collection of ₹13.25 crore on Sunday.

How is the YRF spy thriller performing at the international box office?

The immense popularity of Alia Bhatt in addition to the brand value of Spy Universe by Yash Raj Films continues to reap rich dividends for Alpha overseas as well. In its fifth day in theatres abroad, Alpha saw an exceedingly steady performance abroad that fetched a gross collection of around ₹1.50 crore.

This constant flow of money from international regions sees the overseas gross of the film reaching ₹19.80 crore till now. Taking into account its domestic figures as well, the film is likely to have earned a whopping ₹70.03 crore gross collection in five days alone, thereby ensuring that the milestone of ₹100 crore will be easily reached in one week’s time.

Can Alpha sustain its momentum against upcoming cinematic competition?

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and stars Alia Bhatt as Sita, along with Sharvari’s Durga as the rival against a relentless ex-soldier turned rogue, played by Bobby Deol. Despite criticism from various critics over the pace at which the screenplay moves in the movie, the audience response to the visual splendor is tremendous particularly with the intense cameo of Hrithik Roshan playing the character of Kabir, as he did for the War franchise.

With yet another week to go unhampered, the espionage thriller now has a chance to make the most of its theatrical presence. The film’s main objective would be to capitalize on its figures before being ousted off the coming week by huge films, such as The Odyssey by Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.

ALSO READ: Not Just Amitabh Bachchan, This Iconic Bollywood Star Has Also Invested Crores In Ayodhya

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark
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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark

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