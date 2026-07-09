Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Worldwide Total Inches Towards Rs 75 Crore

The film has also held up reasonably well in overseas markets. Early estimates suggest Alpha collected Rs 1.50 crore in gross international box office on Wednesday, taking its overseas total to Rs 21.30 crore. With both domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an estimated Rs 74.89 crore, falling just short of the Rs 75 crore milestone.

The coming weekend is expected to play a crucial role in determining how quickly the film enters the Rs 100 crore club globally.

Strong Weekend Helped Offset Weekday Dip

Directed as the latest chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha opened with a healthy Rs 9.25 crore on its first day before registering impressive weekend growth. It collected Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, giving the film a strong opening weekend. Like most theatrical releases, collections dipped during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, then rose slightly to Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, aided by discounted ticket prices at several multiplex chains. Wednesday’s collection of Rs 2.85 crore reflects a normal midweek trend rather than a sharp decline.

With positive word of mouth and limited competition in the action genre, Alpha now heads into its second weekend aiming to comfortably cross Rs 75 crore worldwide before setting its sights on the Rs 100 crore global milestone in the coming days.