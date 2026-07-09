Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha continued its theatrical run on Wednesday with stable collections despite the usual weekday slowdown. The Yash Raj Films Spy Universe action thriller is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 75 crore mark at the worldwide box office, keeping its momentum intact ahead of the second weekend. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 6. The film grossed around Rs 3.36 crore domestically across 7,321 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 44.95 crore. Its domestic gross now stands at an estimated Rs 53.59 crore.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.