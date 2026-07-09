LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha continued its steady run at the box office on Day 6. The YRF Spy Universe film is now just a step away from the Rs 75 crore mark worldwide and will look to gain momentum over its second weekend.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo: X)
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 12:06 IST

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha continued its theatrical run on Wednesday with stable collections despite the usual weekday slowdown. The Yash Raj Films Spy Universe action thriller is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 75 crore mark at the worldwide box office, keeping its momentum intact ahead of the second weekend. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 6. The film grossed around Rs 3.36 crore domestically across 7,321 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 44.95 crore. Its domestic gross now stands at an estimated Rs 53.59 crore.

Worldwide Total Inches Towards Rs 75 Crore

The film has also held up reasonably well in overseas markets. Early estimates suggest Alpha collected Rs 1.50 crore in gross international box office on Wednesday, taking its overseas total to Rs 21.30 crore. With both domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an estimated Rs 74.89 crore, falling just short of the Rs 75 crore milestone.

You Might Be Interested In

The coming weekend is expected to play a crucial role in determining how quickly the film enters the Rs 100 crore club globally.

Strong Weekend Helped Offset Weekday Dip

Directed as the latest chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha opened with a healthy Rs 9.25 crore on its first day before registering impressive weekend growth. It collected Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, giving the film a strong opening weekend. Like most theatrical releases, collections dipped during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, then rose slightly to Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, aided by discounted ticket prices at several multiplex chains. Wednesday’s collection of Rs 2.85 crore reflects a normal midweek trend rather than a sharp decline.

With positive word of mouth and limited competition in the action genre, Alpha now heads into its second weekend aiming to comfortably cross Rs 75 crore worldwide before setting its sights on the Rs 100 crore global milestone in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dylan Wolf? Everything To Know About The Reality Star Linked To Bunnie XO After Jelly Roll Split

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown
Tags: alia bhattAlpha Box Officehome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Who Is Dylan Wolf? Everything To Know About The Reality Star Linked To Bunnie XO After Jelly Roll Split

Lock Upp Season 2: Gaurav Khanna To Enter As Special Visitor, Reacts To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation With ‘Band Baja Diya Yarr…’

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor Recreate Gunday Magic, Dance To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ – WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Why Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show Was Delayed And When It Will Premiere

Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Poisonous Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Set; Actor Under Close Observation

LATEST NEWS

Small-Cap Stock Elitecon International Jumps 9%; What’s Driving the Rally?

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Army to Acquire 450 New Carl-Gustaf M4 Launchers: Why This Anti-Tank Weapon System Is Lethal?

UGC NET 2026: June 30 Sociology Paper Under Scanner After Candidates Allege Erorrs, Paper Leak Claims

PC Jeweller Shares Jump 13% Today: Why Is a Foreign Investor Betting on the Stock?

IMF Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast to 6.4% Amid Fresh Middle East Tensions; Here’s What It Means

Railway Officer Suspended After AC Train Coach Honeymoon-Themed Decoration Goes Viral | Watch

VenueInDelhi Marks 10 Years, Crosses 10,000 Wedding Venue Bookings Across Delhi NCR

‘I’m Number 1 on Iran’s List’: Trump Says Iran Is a Constant Threat During Air Force One Flight, Claims Tehran Wants to “Make a Deal Badly”

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Nears Rs 75 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Slowdown

QUICK LINKS