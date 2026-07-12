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Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha witnessed a welcome weekend recovery on Day 9, pulling in a net of ₹2.25 Cr on its second Saturday. The Shiv Rawail-directed YRF espionage thriller has now reached an impressive ₹85.51 Cr worldwide gross, standing firm despite heavy theatrical competition from new releases.

Alpha (PHOTO: IG)
Alpha (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 08:05 IST

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: There are definite signs of strong weekend performance for the espionage drama. The action-thriller Alpha starring Alia Bhatt registered a definite rise on the ninth day of its performance as it moves strongly into its second week of its performance.

The movie by director Shiv Rawail benefitted greatly from the rush seen during the weekend evenings. Even after seeing cuts in the number of theatres because of the explosion of other starrers, the YRF Spy Universe offering showed that it has enough fuel left in its tank.

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What is the Alpha Day 9 box office collection?

On its second Saturday, the women-centric spy thriller recorded an impressive net earnings of ₹2.25 Cr from 2,883 screenings all over India. This indicates a decent increase of 36.4% from its second Friday figures, thus increasing the net earnings in the home market to a healthy ₹51.35 Cr.

The gross earnings in the home market have touched ₹61.21 Cr. Evenings and night shows at various multiplexes have led to this trend with occupancy being at its peak of the week.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

The international box office is continuing to pad the film’s financial profile quite nicely. Alpha added a clean ₹1.00 Cr gross from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its total international gross to ₹24.30 Cr so far.

This foreign market contribution officially catapults the worldwide gross total to a strong ₹85.51 Cr within just nine days of its global theatrical rollout.

Is Alpha outperforming its competition?

Although the thriller was able to manage well within its first week of release without much hassle, it currently finds itself competing with the recently released mass entertainer, Dhamaal 4. This abrupt change in screen show timing obviously had an impact on the total number of shows exhibited by Alpha.

But maintaining steady footfall with discounted ticket prices and retaining premium screening keeps it financially viable enough to make that ₹100 Cr worldwide benchmark.

Alpha 4 Story

This narrative deviates from typical espionage tropes by being the first origin story in the YRF Spy Universe that features the protagonist to be a woman. This particular story revolves around Sita (played by Alia Bhatt), who is an extremely disciplined and isolated young lady who has been trained to become a very efficient covert operative by Lt. Col. Fateh Singh (played by Bobby Deol).

Everything changes for her when she discovers an explosive secret about her childhood being snatched from her and about the man whom she considered her protector all her life. Breaking all rules in search for revenge, this chaotic path puts her face-to-face with RAW chief Vikrant Kaul (played by Anil Kapoor). Along the way, she meets Durga (played by Sharvari), who is an independent tactical operative based in Spain. They will have to work together to bring down a larger conspiracy at play before they get eliminated themselves.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Storms Past Rs 53.80 Crores Worldwide In Just 48 Hours

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India
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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Registers Strong Jump, Crosses Rs 51 Crore In India

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